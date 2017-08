RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A home was badly damaged in a fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire started sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Monday on the 8800 block of Grayling Fire.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews were sent to the home after one of the residents in the home at the time spotted the flames. Everyone inside the home made it out OK.

Fire crews reported seeing flames on the ground level and had to ventilate the roof of the home due to the heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.