Stitching with Heart

Stitching with Heart’s mission is to provide smiles, comfort and the message of caring through quilts for Fallen Officers, pillow cases for children, wheelchair bags and other items which will be donated to any organization you choose. New members are always welcome.

9170 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Ste G

Cost: $ FREE

Upcoming Dates:

Thu, Aug 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Thu, Aug 24, 2017 at 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Pear Fair 2017

The Pear Fair has been a Delta tradition since 1972. The largest, continuously running agricultural fair of its kind in Northern California, the Pear Fair is a special event that offers something for everyone!

Pear Fair Courtland, CA

180 Primasing Ave, Courtland, California 95615

Sunday, July 30th (9am-6pm)

http://pearfair.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Pear-Fair-673554546016119/

Senior Softball-USA

Games start at 8 a.m on Sunday and the final championship games will take place in the late afternoon.

Admission is free for spectators!

http://www.seniorsoftball.com

Quinceanera Expo

5715 Watt Ave, North Highlands, CA 95660

Event time 12pm to 5pm

Fashion Show Times: 1:30 pm and 4:00pm

Cost $10 at the door

http://www.quinceaneraexpoevents.com

11th Annual Kitty-Palooza

The 11th Annual Kitty-Palooza at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 Noon – 4:00 p.m. The summer months bring an influx of cats into the shelter – all ages, genders and breeds. The shelter is currently home to nearly 300 cats – with hundreds more in foster care – that need forever homes.

Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA

Sunday, July 30th (12pm-4pm)

Parking Lot Toy Show

Toy Fusion is hosting a parking lot toy show, featuring all your favorite vintage, consignment and new toys!

2230 Arden Way Ste A. Sacramento, CA

Sunday July 30th (9am-2pm)

FREE

http://www.Toyfusion.com

Flamingo Chicks

The Sacramento Zoo is thrilled to announce the hatch of five American flamingo chicks. The eggs hatched between June 28 and July 18.

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA

Flamingo Chicks, Available to see daily at 10:30am

Marlene the Plant Lady

Ask your garden questions!

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

National Cheesecake Day

It’s National Cheesecake Day! We’ve call on the experts at Evan’s Kitchen and Cheese Central to share their classic cheesecake recipe!

Evan’s Kitchen and Catering

855 57th St, Sacramento, CA

916.452.3896

Cheese Central

11 N School St, Lodi, CA

209.368.3033