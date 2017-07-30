Man Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend Into Car Trunk In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – An 18-year-old Lodi man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he forced his girlfriend into the trunk of his car and then kept her inside for an extensive period of time.

Investigators say with the warm temperatures the incident could have ended differently.

Police say Cliserio Ortiz, 18, of Lodi and his girlfriend were having an argument when the young man forced her into the trunk of his car. He then allegedly drove around with the 18-year-old victim for an extended period of time, which they say could mean between a couple of hours to maybe even a few days.

The teen victim was able to escape by somehow activating the trunk release lever.

Ortiz was arrested in the 700 block of Calaveras street in east Lodi.

Despite the warm temperatures, police say the victim was able to make it out alive.

“Obviously anyone who would be inside of the trunk for an extended period of time has the likelihood to be exposed to extreme heat and have medical conditions so it’s a very dangerous situation. She’s very lucky that she was able to escape,” said Hettie Stillmer of the Lodi Police Department.

Ortiz has been booked at the Lodi city jail and is facing kidnapping charges.