2 Shot, 1 Dead In Shooting At Party In North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Plumber Way in North Highlands is known to be calm and quiet. But early Saturday morning, neighbors say it turned into a storm of bullets and uproar.

A Honda Civic was shot up during the commotion.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies say they first responded to the home early Saturday morning to reports of gunshots. Deputies say people at the party denied hearing gunshots and instead said they were fireworks.

Danny Plate, who lives in the neighborhood, told CBS13: “It was just a sea of people just frantically scurrying all over the place. I thought we were having an apocalypse one of those movies where everyone is running for their lives.”

One was a 22-year old man who died after being shot in the head. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Isaiah Bridgett. Deputies believe the house party was promoted on social media, and that may have attracted the suspects. Deputies advised people who use social media to promote parties to be more careful.

There was no suspect description released by deputies.