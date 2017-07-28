Daily List: Skipping Big Town U? 3 Tips for First-Year Community College Students

With colleges gearing up to start next month, some kids are opting out of “big town u” and heading to a community college for those first two years.

Theater In The Vines

Drink wine and enjoy comedy! Picnics are highly recommended! A show for the whole family!

Much Ado About Nothing Opening Weekend

July 29 – July 30

Jul 29 at 6 PM

Julietta Winery

51235 Clarksburg Rd, Clarksburg, California 95612

Additional shows Aug 5 and Aug 6 at different locations.

$14 general admission

Tri-tip sandwiches will be available through Julietta for $12 a plate

https://www.facebook.com/ShakespeareOnTheVine/?hc_ref=ARRSknIUntSv4wi7lxsy1qb0HhNDQA7jhU3wFsPJeaNCaQcO6cayXBFrItGhH7w67m0&pnref=story

Bill Bellamy

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy cruises by the Good Day studios!

Tonight-Sunday

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.8500

http://www.punchlinesac.com/

Cornhole Championship

The Cornhole Championship kicks off tomorrow at the State Fair! All you need to compete is a friend and a steady arm!

Tomorrow

CA State Fair

Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand

(916) 263-FAIR

http://www.castatefair.org

Wheels to Prosper

The team at Capitol Collision Center spent the last couple months rebuilding a car that they will give away to a deserving customer!

Capitol Collision Center

6224 Turner Rd Suite A

Sacramento 95829

http://www.capitolcollisioncenter.com/wheelstoprosper.asp

Last Minute Summer Travel

The folks at TravelZoo are here with ways to save on last-minute summer travel.

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv

Speedway Honors Law Enforcement

Delta Speedway honors Law Enforcement officers with their second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at Delta Speedway!

Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Tomorrow (Saturday July 29)

6pm

Delta Speedway

1658 S Airport Way

Stockton

https://deltaspeedwaystockton.com/

Kountry Wayne

Wayne Colley is a Superstar Comedian on the rise! However, if you asked him to describe himself, he would say he is just a humble guy from the small town of Millen, Georgia wishing to make sure he provides not only a stable life for his seven children, but also a lasting faith-based legacy.

Tonight-Sunday

Tommy T’s Comedy Club

12401 Folsom Blvd.

Rancho Cordova

(916) 608-2233

https://kountrywayne.com/

Farm Dinners

Park winters offers a 7-course “farm dinner.” They aim to source much of the ingredients featured on the menu from their own organic farm!

Park Winters

Farm Dinners

(530) 669-3692

http://www.parkwinters.com/

Kaleidoscope Art Installation

In an immersive experience of dazzling color, light and reflection, children are invited to explore the Crocker Art Museum’s newest Art Spot, PL!NK.

“PL!NK” ArtSpot for Kids

Open Now

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street

Sacramento

(916) 808-7000

http://www.crockerartmuseum.org

Manly Minute – 5 Tips For Elevator Etiquette

The rules of riding in an elevator are unclear to many people. Are you supposed to hold the door? Should you speak to fellow passengers or not make eye contact? For some, riding in an elevator can be a stressful situation, due to claustrophobia, a fear of heights, and social anxiety.

http://www.wikihow.com/Practice-Good-Elevator-Etiquette