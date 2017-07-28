Daily List: Skipping Big Town U? 3 Tips for First-Year Community College Students
With colleges gearing up to start next month, some kids are opting out of “big town u” and heading to a community college for those first two years.
http://www.flc.losrios.edu/student-services/admissions-and-records/apply-and-register/new-students/10-tips-for-1st-year-college-students
Theater In The Vines
Drink wine and enjoy comedy! Picnics are highly recommended! A show for the whole family!
Much Ado About Nothing Opening Weekend
July 29 – July 30
Jul 29 at 6 PM
Julietta Winery
51235 Clarksburg Rd, Clarksburg, California 95612
Additional shows Aug 5 and Aug 6 at different locations.
$14 general admission
Watch our page for special deals!
Tri-tip sandwiches will be available through Julietta for $12 a plate
https://www.facebook.com/ShakespeareOnTheVine/?hc_ref=ARRSknIUntSv4wi7lxsy1qb0HhNDQA7jhU3wFsPJeaNCaQcO6cayXBFrItGhH7w67m0&pnref=story
Bill Bellamy
Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy cruises by the Good Day studios!
Tonight-Sunday
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.8500
http://www.punchlinesac.com/
Cornhole Championship
The Cornhole Championship kicks off tomorrow at the State Fair! All you need to compete is a friend and a steady arm!
Tomorrow
CA State Fair
Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand
(916) 263-FAIR
http://www.castatefair.org
Wheels to Prosper
The team at Capitol Collision Center spent the last couple months rebuilding a car that they will give away to a deserving customer!
Capitol Collision Center
6224 Turner Rd Suite A
Sacramento 95829
http://www.capitolcollisioncenter.com/wheelstoprosper.asp
Last Minute Summer Travel
The folks at TravelZoo are here with ways to save on last-minute summer travel.
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv
Speedway Honors Law Enforcement
Delta Speedway honors Law Enforcement officers with their second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at Delta Speedway!
Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
Tomorrow (Saturday July 29)
6pm
Delta Speedway
1658 S Airport Way
Stockton
https://deltaspeedwaystockton.com/
Kountry Wayne
Wayne Colley is a Superstar Comedian on the rise! However, if you asked him to describe himself, he would say he is just a humble guy from the small town of Millen, Georgia wishing to make sure he provides not only a stable life for his seven children, but also a lasting faith-based legacy.
Tonight-Sunday
Tommy T’s Comedy Club
12401 Folsom Blvd.
Rancho Cordova
(916) 608-2233
https://kountrywayne.com/
Farm Dinners
Park winters offers a 7-course “farm dinner.” They aim to source much of the ingredients featured on the menu from their own organic farm!
Park Winters
Farm Dinners
(530) 669-3692
http://www.parkwinters.com/
Kaleidoscope Art Installation
In an immersive experience of dazzling color, light and reflection, children are invited to explore the Crocker Art Museum’s newest Art Spot, PL!NK.
“PL!NK” ArtSpot for Kids
Open Now
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street
Sacramento
(916) 808-7000
http://www.crockerartmuseum.org
Manly Minute – 5 Tips For Elevator Etiquette
The rules of riding in an elevator are unclear to many people. Are you supposed to hold the door? Should you speak to fellow passengers or not make eye contact? For some, riding in an elevator can be a stressful situation, due to claustrophobia, a fear of heights, and social anxiety.
http://www.wikihow.com/Practice-Good-Elevator-Etiquette