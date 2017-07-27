Drive-By Dunk Challenge

Forget about the #mannequinchallenge and the #getoutchallenge, those are so last year. The latest viral craze to hit the streets is the #drivebydunkchallenge.

#DriveByDUNKChallenge 😂😂😂 A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Daily List: 3 Tips College Freshmen Should Know

Kids heading off to college this fall for the first time are taking that next step towards independence. But there are challenges in every transition. On the daily list this morning, three things college freshmen should keep in mind!

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/slideshows/10-tips-college-freshmen-should-know

Back To School Ready

It may be hard to believe, but back to school is around the corner! It’s time to think about school shopping! This morning, we are helping you out – saving for back to school!

5005 Stockton Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95820

http://thrifttown.com/

iPhone Repair

Does your iPhone keep dying or have a terrible battery life? You may think the only solution is to buy a new phone… False!

Hot Tech Repair

hottechrepair.com

2933 fulton Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

http://hottechrepair.com

Burn Off Fair Food

When the state fair comes to town, it’s time to forget about that summer diet and indulge in those fried fixins’! Sounds easy but the most-meal pain always sets in!

https://www.californiafamilyfitness.com/

Team Boddie Street Racing

Although Team Boddie has most recently become a household name through the street racing circuit, it’s roots can be traced to the 60s. In the 60s, in the Bay View district of San Francisco, fast cars and street races became a staple in the Boddie family tradition.

Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

SONOMA SPEEDWAY

(800) 870-7223

https://www.sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-nhra-sonoma-nationals/schedule/

http://www.teamboddie.com/

I’m Cute, Adopt Me!

Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA.

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Miracle Treat Day

It’s Miracle Treat Day! Now that Blizzard indulgence can do more than just curb your cravings! Today $1 from every Blizzard sold will go towards the Children’s Miracle Network and UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Today

Purchase a Blizzard for the Children’s Miracle Network and UC Davis Children’s Hospital!!

All Local Dairy Queens

https://www.miracletreatday.com/

#miracletreatday

Instagram and Twitter: CMNatUCDavis

Facebook: UCDavisCMN

LEGO Robotics Camp

Are your children more knowledgeable in technology than you are? Can they take your cell phone and fix a problem that you can’t?

916-426-2656

http://www.academylearningcenters.com/

Manly Minute – 5 Bad Communication Guys

The relative success of every relationship you maintain in life is built and hinges on communication. It is the foundation and bedrock of your bond with other people. Communication: Can it get any more basic than that?

http://www.askmen.com/dating/dating_advice_60/86_dating_tips.html

National Cheesecake Day 2-Day Extravaganza

In honor of National Cheesecake Day on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory shows us how to celebrate one of our favorite food holidays with delicious Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats!

July 30 & 31

The Cheesecake Factory

“Any Slice, Half Price” for Dine-In Guests Only

http://www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com