Drive-By Dunk Challenge
Forget about the #mannequinchallenge and the #getoutchallenge, those are so last year. The latest viral craze to hit the streets is the #drivebydunkchallenge.
Daily List: 3 Tips College Freshmen Should Know
Kids heading off to college this fall for the first time are taking that next step towards independence. But there are challenges in every transition. On the daily list this morning, three things college freshmen should keep in mind!
https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/slideshows/10-tips-college-freshmen-should-know
Back To School Ready
It may be hard to believe, but back to school is around the corner! It’s time to think about school shopping! This morning, we are helping you out – saving for back to school!
5005 Stockton Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95820
http://thrifttown.com/
iPhone Repair
Does your iPhone keep dying or have a terrible battery life? You may think the only solution is to buy a new phone… False!
Hot Tech Repair
hottechrepair.com
2933 fulton Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
http://hottechrepair.com
Burn Off Fair Food
When the state fair comes to town, it’s time to forget about that summer diet and indulge in those fried fixins’! Sounds easy but the most-meal pain always sets in!
https://www.californiafamilyfitness.com/
Team Boddie Street Racing
Although Team Boddie has most recently become a household name through the street racing circuit, it’s roots can be traced to the 60s. In the 60s, in the Bay View district of San Francisco, fast cars and street races became a staple in the Boddie family tradition.
Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SONOMA SPEEDWAY
(800) 870-7223
https://www.sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-nhra-sonoma-nationals/schedule/
http://www.teamboddie.com/
I’m Cute, Adopt Me!
Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA.
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Miracle Treat Day
It’s Miracle Treat Day! Now that Blizzard indulgence can do more than just curb your cravings! Today $1 from every Blizzard sold will go towards the Children’s Miracle Network and UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
Today
Purchase a Blizzard for the Children’s Miracle Network and UC Davis Children’s Hospital!!
All Local Dairy Queens
https://www.miracletreatday.com/
#miracletreatday
Instagram and Twitter: CMNatUCDavis
Facebook: UCDavisCMN
LEGO Robotics Camp
Are your children more knowledgeable in technology than you are? Can they take your cell phone and fix a problem that you can’t?
916-426-2656
http://www.academylearningcenters.com/
Manly Minute – 5 Bad Communication Guys
The relative success of every relationship you maintain in life is built and hinges on communication. It is the foundation and bedrock of your bond with other people. Communication: Can it get any more basic than that?
http://www.askmen.com/dating/dating_advice_60/86_dating_tips.html
National Cheesecake Day 2-Day Extravaganza
In honor of National Cheesecake Day on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory shows us how to celebrate one of our favorite food holidays with delicious Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats!
July 30 & 31
The Cheesecake Factory
“Any Slice, Half Price” for Dine-In Guests Only
http://www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com