Daily List: 3 Things to Remember When Traveling with Kids

There’s still time to squeeze in a family vacation before the kids go back to school… but you need a strategy if it involves going through an airport! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things to keep in mind if you’re traveling with kids this summer!

Freezer Coin Trick

Save yourself from food poisoning after a power blackout!

http://www.creeklinehouse.com/2017/01/coin-freezer-trick.html

Quick Quack Car Wash

Ten days of free car washes! The new Quick Quack car wash at Expo is opening and we are there with how you can get your car washed for free!

1120 Exposition Blvd.

Free Car washes for 10 days

7/26 to 8/4

https://www.dontdrivedirty.com/

State Fair App Hunt

We’re heading out for some fun at the fair – using the app! How about a fun scavenger hunt around the fair for a chance to win cool swag?

http://www.castatefair.org/

River Cats’ Sactown Grown Night

Sacramento’s team to take the field in Tomato-inspired specialty jerseys for Sactown Grown night!

Saturday, July 29

7:05pm

Tickets: (916) 371-HITS (4487)

***Special Jerseys Auctioned Off That Night to Beneit Team Chris!!

http://www.rivercats.com

Patty’s Pantry

We are making easy fun appetizers for a summer party. All appetizers are five ingredients or less.

I Do Food

http://idofood.com

Blabbermouth Chocolates Meet & Eat

Big news for one homegrown local company! Lincoln-based Blabbermouth Chocolates is one of 15 recipients selected for Whole Foods Market’s 2017 local producer grant.

Today

11am-2pm

Whole Foods

Roseville

https://blabbermouthchocolates.com/

PaddleSplash Fest

Kids’ paddle boarding team! We hit the water with the pint-size paddlers who make up the NorCal Groms team to preview their huge fundraiser this weekend on Lake Natoma!

July 28-30

Lake Natoma

***Fundraiser for the Youth Paddle Board Club

http://www.norcalsup.com

You can register for al clinics and races at:

https://paddleguru.com/races/PaddleSplash2017

Dishin’ With Tina

We welcome Sarom’s Southern Kitchen!

Sarom’s Southern Kitchen

1901 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.571.5355

Bariani Olive Oil

Award-winning olive oil grown and produced right 30 minutes up i5 in Zamora!

415-864-1917

https://www.barianioliveoil.com/

Manly Minute: Dressing The Color Blind Man

Approximately 8% of men have some form of colorblindness.

Compare this with the fact less than one half of 1% of women are colorblind and that color blindness is rarely discussed or admitted, it makes sense that most men “deal” with the issue by adapting to the way they see the world – literally.

http://www.realmenrealstyle.com/dressing-colorblind-man/

National Dance Day

This Saturday…California’s National Day of Dance is the first of its kind to make its way to Sacramento with the primary goal being to inspire Sacramento to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintaining good health, and to promote the availability of quality performing arts in the community. This event is for dancers AND non-dancers alike!

https://www.californianationaldayofdance.com/

http://www.JustDanceCalifornia.com

Gift Boxes For Seniors

Sometimes seniors can feel forgotten. That’s why a local family decided to make a gift box you can send to seniors. It’s called Blue Ribbon Box and today we are in their Granite Bay warehouse seeing what they put in them and why it’s important to have something like this.

Blue Ribbon Box

800-597-9890

http://BlueRibbonBox.com