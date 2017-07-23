Dishin’ With Tina: Sarom’s Southern Kitchen
1901 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
916.571.5355
California State Fair
Now – July 30, 2017
castatefair.org
http://www.calexpoharness.com/
https://www.facebook.com/calxharness/
“Red, Spike, & Blue” Challenge
Club Prime Volleyball and Galt Sunrise Rotary would like to invite Good Day Sacramento to come visit our G.A.L.T. Sand Tournament at Community Park!
1000 Walnut Ave, Galt
Sunday, July 23rd at 11:00 am
http://www.clubprimevball.com/
Instagram and Twitter – @ClubPrimevball
Community Camp Out
Come enjoy camping out at Rusch Park. Brought to you by the Sunrise Recreation & Park District, in collaboration with the City of Citrus Heights and REACH.
2017 Community Campout
Rusch Park
7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights
http://sunriseparks.com
https://citrusheightssentinel.com/2017/07/08/community-campout/
The Sport of Curling
Learn-To-Curl is a good place to start to learn the basics of the game, how to deliver the curling stone, how to sweep, and then play in your first curling match! ‘
1009 Orlando Avenue, Roseville
Cost: $25 for one-half hour off-ice training and a two-hour block on the ice
Upcoming Dates:
Sunday, August 6th, 2017 (9:30 to noon)
Sunday, August 13th, 2017 (9:30 to noon) Sunday, August 20th, 2017 (9:30 to noon)
Disaster Preparedness
When the power and water go out; when emergency services can’t get to you; when streets are swarming with mobs of angry and confused people; what are you going to do?
Free Flow Academy
1106 Tinker Rd, Unit 150, Rocklin
July 23rd at 10am-4pm
https://www.facebook.com/STSCNorCal/
http://bestsurvivalschool.com/contact/
Event page
Grape Days
It’s the last weekend to enjoy Early Bird prices for Grape Days of Summer! Grape Days of Summer is an annual Placer County Wine Trail 2-Day open house event hosted by the Placer County Vintners Association (PCVA).
Weekend Pass for 2 Days!
Saturday & Sunday, August 5 – 6, 2017
11:00 am to 5:00 pm
$40 per person Early Bird (before 7/24)
$50 per person (after 7/24, or at the door)
Sunday Only – $30/person
Designated Driver – $15/person (food included)
http://www.facebook.com/placerwine
http://myemail.constantcontact.com/Get-your-early-bird-tickets-now-.html?soid=1103559743108&aid=1yshmXmwZOw
http://www.placerwine.com/events.htm
Wind Event
The 2017 Wind Summer Soiree is here! It’s an opulent garden party at a private estate owned by Todd and Ashley Andrews. The event features local cuisine and artesian drinks.
https://soiree.windyouth.org/
Pacific Flyway Wildlife Art Festival
The nation’s second longest-running decoy festival celebrates oldest U.S. art form with live bird exhibition, wildlife, carving competitions and more!
Fancy Frost Shaved Ice
http://www.fancyfrostice.com
Summer Outdoor Trends
Summer is all about enjoying the great outdoors with your family and friends! This morning, Jack Borba who owns Straightline Construction will join us to talk about summer outdoor design trends — do’s and don’ts of deck designs and how to increase the usability of your space!
Straightline Construction
3811 Dividend Dr., Shingle Springs
530.672.9995
Sparkle Nails – Summer Trends
Spa, Beauty & Personal Care
9257 Laguna Spring Drive. Ste. 120
Elk Grove
(916) 226-2555
Open 7 days a week!
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Sparkle-Nail-Bar
Lorena Andrea
One local singer-songwriter is only 15-years-old and with her own record label. You may recognize her, because she has performed the National Anthem four times at the Sacramento Kings games, Picnic Day at UC Davis and several elementary schools in the Davis area. She just returned from performing at the San Diego County Fair.
EP Released on July 7th “Chilling on the outside”
Second Single, “One and Only” Releasing July 21st.
Available in Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and iTunes
http://lorenaandreamusic.com
Cheer Sacramento Tryouts
Cheer Sacramento, Sacramento’s Charitable Cheerleaders, have been actively involved in the Sacramento community since 1999 and are now looking for new members!
Tryouts for Sacramento’s Charitable Cheerleaders
11335 C Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova
Sunday, July 23, 2017 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Event page