Dishin’ With Tina: Sarom’s Southern Kitchen

1901 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.571.5355

California State Fair

Now – July 30, 2017

castatefair.org

“Red, Spike, & Blue” Challenge

Club Prime Volleyball and Galt Sunrise Rotary would like to invite Good Day Sacramento to come visit our G.A.L.T. Sand Tournament at Community Park!

1000 Walnut Ave, Galt

Sunday, July 23rd at 11:00 am

Community Camp Out

Come enjoy camping out at Rusch Park. Brought to you by the Sunrise Recreation & Park District, in collaboration with the City of Citrus Heights and REACH.

2017 Community Campout

Rusch Park

7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights

The Sport of Curling

Learn-To-Curl is a good place to start to learn the basics of the game, how to deliver the curling stone, how to sweep, and then play in your first curling match! ‘

1009 Orlando Avenue, Roseville

Cost: $25 for one-half hour off-ice training and a two-hour block on the ice

Upcoming Dates:

Sunday, August 6th, 2017 (9:30 to noon)

Sunday, August 13th, 2017 (9:30 to noon) Sunday, August 20th, 2017 (9:30 to noon)

Disaster Preparedness

When the power and water go out; when emergency services can’t get to you; when streets are swarming with mobs of angry and confused people; what are you going to do?

Free Flow Academy

1106 Tinker Rd, Unit 150, Rocklin

July 23rd at 10am-4pm

Grape Days

It’s the last weekend to enjoy Early Bird prices for Grape Days of Summer! Grape Days of Summer is an annual Placer County Wine Trail 2-Day open house event hosted by the Placer County Vintners Association (PCVA).

Weekend Pass for 2 Days!

Saturday & Sunday, August 5 – 6, 2017

11:00 am to 5:00 pm

$40 per person Early Bird (before 7/24)

$50 per person (after 7/24, or at the door)

Sunday Only – $30/person

Designated Driver – $15/person (food included)

Wind Event

The 2017 Wind Summer Soiree is here! It’s an opulent garden party at a private estate owned by Todd and Ashley Andrews. The event features local cuisine and artesian drinks.

Pacific Flyway Wildlife Art Festival

The nation’s second longest-running decoy festival celebrates oldest U.S. art form with live bird exhibition, wildlife, carving competitions and more!

Fancy Frost Shaved Ice

Summer Outdoor Trends

Summer is all about enjoying the great outdoors with your family and friends! This morning, Jack Borba who owns Straightline Construction will join us to talk about summer outdoor design trends — do’s and don’ts of deck designs and how to increase the usability of your space!

Straightline Construction

3811 Dividend Dr., Shingle Springs

530.672.9995

Sparkle Nails – Summer Trends

Spa, Beauty & Personal Care

9257 Laguna Spring Drive. Ste. 120

Elk Grove

(916) 226-2555

Open 7 days a week!

Lorena Andrea

One local singer-songwriter is only 15-years-old and with her own record label. You may recognize her, because she has performed the National Anthem four times at the Sacramento Kings games, Picnic Day at UC Davis and several elementary schools in the Davis area. She just returned from performing at the San Diego County Fair.

EP Released on July 7th “Chilling on the outside”

Second Single, “One and Only” Releasing July 21st.

Available in Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and iTunes

Cheer Sacramento Tryouts

Cheer Sacramento, Sacramento’s Charitable Cheerleaders, have been actively involved in the Sacramento community since 1999 and are now looking for new members!

Tryouts for Sacramento’s Charitable Cheerleaders

11335 C Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova

Sunday, July 23, 2017 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

