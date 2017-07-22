Sacratomato Festival

The food-focused week will kick-off with a fun and FREE family-friendly festival that will take place on the grounds outside of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

http://exploremidtown.org/best-of-midtown/sacratomato-festival/

‘Life Looks Good On You’ River Safety Campaign

This is Sacramento County’s campaign to get EVERYONE to wear a lifejacket when going into Sacramento rivers.

Arden Fair Mall

1689 Arden Way #1167, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, July 22 (10am-4pm)

Summer Saturday’s Free Workout

Crowned Girl Fitness is Vacaville’s most motivating, insanely effective 30min transformation program! Get results in half the time in a positive, women’s only environment!

Summer Saturday’s Free Workout

150 S Orchard Ave, Ste A, Vacaville, California

Saturday, July 22nd (8:30 am & 9:15 am)

@CrownedGirlFitness

(707) 628-4274

Facebook page

Event page

Legends of Flights

The Legends of Flight Collection (LOFC) has a monthly pancake breakfast on the 4th Saturday of every month from April to October at the Nut Tree Airport.

Nut Tree Airport, Vacaville

Legends of Flight Collection

300 County Airport Rd, Vacaville, California 95688

Saturday, July 22nd (8am-11am)

Event page

Coffee With A Cop

Community members are invited to have coffee and a conversation with Command Staff, and officers from our various units.

The Napa Deli

July 22, 2017 (10am-12pm)

5121 Business Center Dr., Suite 100, Fairfield

707.864.3364

Event page

Baked With Love

Cody (6) and Max (3) Bassey of Vacaville and also Emma Goetz Pinckard (8) of Vacaville are teaming up to host a special bake sale to Change their Community One Dessert at a Time.

Baked With Love

374 Aaron Circle, Vacaville

Saturday, July 22, 2017

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Senior Center Indoor Flea Market

More than 30 vendors coming together to sell all sorts of new and used items. It will be Bargains Galore and Something for everyone!

Website

Fancy Frost Shaved Ice

A couple moved to Monterey but found they had to drive to the Central Valley just for shaved ice.

http://www.fancyfrostice.com

Hoop Maps App

Hoop Maps launched in June, 2016 by twin brothers Donte and Dominic Morris.

http://hoopmaps.com/

Elk Grove Summerfest

What do you get when you combine Elk Grove’s growing craft beer scene, wine from around the valley, the gourmet food of local food trucks, and beautiful Elk Grove Park?

Elk Grove Regional Park

Saturday, July 22nd (3pm-7pm)

Tickets: GA $35.00 (4pm-7pm)

http://elkgrovesummerfest.com/

The People of Sacramento

Do you love Sacramento? The People of Sacramento launched an Instagram account to highlight the amazing people in our area.

http://thepeopleofsacramento.com

Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival

Join us at the Sacramento Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival and enjoy an opulent party with samplings of the finest whiskeys, wines, and spirits from around the region.

The Sacramento Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival

Saturday, July 22nd

6:00PM – 10:00PM

(VIP admission begins at 5pm)

Village Green at William Land Park, Sacramento

Tickets at http://Mix96Sac.com

How To Write a Book

Is it possible to write your first book in as little as 90 days? We will show you how you can become a published author and how to become a bestseller with our upcoming guests Emma Sumner and Chandler Bolt.

“The Fairies of Waterfall Island.”

Amazon or http://www.emmalovesbooks.com

$.99 on Kindle or $9.99 in paperback

“Published: The Proven Path From Blank Page To Published Author”

self-publishingschool.com/published

Also available on Amazon.

$3.99 on Kindle or $14.99 for paperback.

Tauren Wells

Houston native and Christian music artist, Tauren Wells, is the opening act for Lionel Richie’s upcoming tour, All The Hits, with very special guest Mariah Carey.

https://taurenwellsofficial.com/