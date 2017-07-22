Sacratomato Festival
The food-focused week will kick-off with a fun and FREE family-friendly festival that will take place on the grounds outside of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
http://exploremidtown.org/best-of-midtown/sacratomato-festival/
‘Life Looks Good On You’ River Safety Campaign
This is Sacramento County’s campaign to get EVERYONE to wear a lifejacket when going into Sacramento rivers.
Arden Fair Mall
1689 Arden Way #1167, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, July 22 (10am-4pm)
Summer Saturday’s Free Workout
Crowned Girl Fitness is Vacaville’s most motivating, insanely effective 30min transformation program! Get results in half the time in a positive, women’s only environment!
150 S Orchard Ave, Ste A, Vacaville, California
Saturday, July 22nd (8:30 am & 9:15 am)
@CrownedGirlFitness
(707) 628-4274
Facebook page
Event page
Legends of Flights
The Legends of Flight Collection (LOFC) has a monthly pancake breakfast on the 4th Saturday of every month from April to October at the Nut Tree Airport.
Nut Tree Airport, Vacaville
Legends of Flight Collection
300 County Airport Rd, Vacaville, California 95688
Saturday, July 22nd (8am-11am)
Event page
Coffee With A Cop
Community members are invited to have coffee and a conversation with Command Staff, and officers from our various units.
The Napa Deli
July 22, 2017 (10am-12pm)
5121 Business Center Dr., Suite 100, Fairfield
707.864.3364
Event page
Baked With Love
Cody (6) and Max (3) Bassey of Vacaville and also Emma Goetz Pinckard (8) of Vacaville are teaming up to host a special bake sale to Change their Community One Dessert at a Time.
374 Aaron Circle, Vacaville
Saturday, July 22, 2017
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Senior Center Indoor Flea Market
More than 30 vendors coming together to sell all sorts of new and used items. It will be Bargains Galore and Something for everyone!
Website
Fancy Frost Shaved Ice
A couple moved to Monterey but found they had to drive to the Central Valley just for shaved ice.
http://www.fancyfrostice.com
Hoop Maps App
Hoop Maps launched in June, 2016 by twin brothers Donte and Dominic Morris.
http://hoopmaps.com/
Elk Grove Summerfest
What do you get when you combine Elk Grove’s growing craft beer scene, wine from around the valley, the gourmet food of local food trucks, and beautiful Elk Grove Park?
Elk Grove Regional Park
Saturday, July 22nd (3pm-7pm)
Tickets: GA $35.00 (4pm-7pm)
http://elkgrovesummerfest.com/
The People of Sacramento
Do you love Sacramento? The People of Sacramento launched an Instagram account to highlight the amazing people in our area.
http://thepeopleofsacramento.com
Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival
Join us at the Sacramento Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival and enjoy an opulent party with samplings of the finest whiskeys, wines, and spirits from around the region.
The Sacramento Whiskey, Wine & Spirits Festival
Saturday, July 22nd
6:00PM – 10:00PM
(VIP admission begins at 5pm)
Village Green at William Land Park, Sacramento
Tickets at http://Mix96Sac.com
How To Write a Book
Is it possible to write your first book in as little as 90 days? We will show you how you can become a published author and how to become a bestseller with our upcoming guests Emma Sumner and Chandler Bolt.
“The Fairies of Waterfall Island.”
Amazon or http://www.emmalovesbooks.com
$.99 on Kindle or $9.99 in paperback
“Published: The Proven Path From Blank Page To Published Author”
self-publishingschool.com/published
Also available on Amazon.
$3.99 on Kindle or $14.99 for paperback.
Tauren Wells
Houston native and Christian music artist, Tauren Wells, is the opening act for Lionel Richie’s upcoming tour, All The Hits, with very special guest Mariah Carey.
https://taurenwellsofficial.com/