Daily List: 3 Bizarre but Trending Products on Amazon

Do you love to have the latest gadgets out there? Then you’ll love the Daily List this morning — I’ve got three bizarre, but trending products on Amazon!

Over-The-Top Fair Food

Here are five over-the-top foods to try at the California State Fair this year!!

Krispy Kreme doughnut bacon burger from Stuffy’s Char-Broiler. Deep-fried nachos from Spud Ranch Rainbow grilled cheese from Maddy Moo’s Deep-fried bacon-wrapped Reese’s peanut butter cup from Sweet Cheeks Churro dog from Fabe’s Churros & Gelato

Powerhouse Science Center Design Lab

The Powerhouse Science Center’s new “Design Lab” is a space where kids can explore the innovation process of engineering. The Design Lab is for kids to get hands-on engineering. This new workspace gives creative kids an opportunity to build bridges, make robots, and create wind tunnels.

Powerhouse Science Center – Discovery Campus,

3615 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento

S.F. Marathon 40th Anniversary

Sacramento elite masters-level runner, Iain Mickle, ran in the first (and his first) San Francisco Marathon in 1977. This year, he’s going back to run in The San Francisco Marathon’s (TSFM) on its 40th anniversary – his first time running it since its inaugural year.

The San Francisco Marathon Race Expo

Friday Noon-7pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Free & Open to Public

http://www.thesfmarathon.com/

Roline’s Uniquely Filipino

Roline’s Uniquely Filipino is a local family-owned restaurant in Vacaville with the goals of providing excellent customer service and delivering tasteful, ethnic food to our customers.

2048 Nut Tree Rd.

Vacaville, CA 95687

(707) 455-7003

http://rolines.com

Fun With Garbage Trucks

How much trash fits in a garbage truck? You will be amazed! Sit behind the wheel of a garbage truck and watch the dirty work.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center Presents Big Trucks Summer

Thursdays In July

http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore

(916) 746-1550

July 20 – Garbage Trucks From City Of Roseville Solid Waste Utility

Maidu Park, 9:30 – 11 am

1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville

Kilimanjaro Soccer

Mission accomplished! Women from around the globe, including a local woman, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and set a record for the highest-altitude match ever played.

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Bambini & La Danza Dancers

Kids and young adults ranging from 7 to 18 years old perform annually at the California State Fair and at many Italian festivals through out the Sacramento area.

http://www.italiancenter.net/

Games All Out

707.452.7464

http://www.gamesallout.com/

9 to 5 The Musical

The 67th Music Circus season continues with the hilarious 9 to 5 The Musical, featuring a score by country music legend Dolly Parton.

July 25-30

Wells Fargo Pavilion

1419 H Street, Sacramento

Tickets Online or (916) 557-1999

Tickets for 9 to 5 start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at http://www.tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 25 – 29, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.

Seat Belt Holder

There’s no doubt getting your kids in and out of the car can be a headache — tangled straps, stuck seatbelt buckles and tired, squirmy toddlers. But these helpful hacks will keep you sane this summer!

http://www.lulakidsbrand.com

Storytime at Sacramento Public Library

It’s never too early to ready your toddlers for reading. The Sac Public Library will demonstrate with toddlers how scarves, finger play and even using musical instruments will get your child ready to read

Belle Cooledge Library

5600 S. Land Park Dr

Thursdays at 930am through August 15

Free

http://www.saclibrary.org