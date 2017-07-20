Detectives: Pair Used Stolen Identity To Buy Items At Roseville Kohl’s Store

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a pair who fraudulently bought hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Roseville store.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened last month.

Detectives say the man and woman used someone’s identity to buy more than $700 worth of items from a Roseville Kohl’s store. The pair was last seen leaving in a green, early 90s convertible coupe.

Kohl’s has provided good surveillance footage of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call detectives at (916) 652-2445.