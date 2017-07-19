Daily List: 3 Effortless Tricks to Eating Healthy on Vacation

Vacation doesn’t have to be a mealtime blowout! You can still have a great time without coming home up a pants size. On the Daily List this morning, three effortless tricks to eating healthy on vacation!

Whiskey, Wine and Spirits

Whiskey, Wine and Spirits is happening this Saturday. It’s a white party and we are hanging out with Pat and Tom to find out more about the event and how to get tickets.

Saturday, July 22

6-10 p.m.

Village Green at William Land Park

Moving On From Divorce

One of the toughest things about divorce is moving on. There’s a new website that calls itself a one-stop shop for all things divorce — to help you shed, shop and move on mentally and physically.

Ultimate Divorce Directory

Connect with like-minded people!

http://DreamsRecycled.com

Sactown Wings

Sactown Wings is back again this year and it’s more kid-friendly. There will be a free kid zone with inflatables and face painting, and, of course, there will be wings. We are at Kupros with a preview of the wings they are doing.

http://www.SactownWings.com

Sacramento Fire Gender Reveal

A local firefighter and his partner found a unique way to reveal the gender of their baby!!

Firefighter Tim Robertson and his partner Mary held a baby gender reveal ceremony at the Fire Academy yesterday. Congratulations to all! 👶? pic.twitter.com/GXYAc2mziB — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 16, 2017

California State Fair Dental Office

It’s a dentist office with a state fair theme!

http://ditomassodental.com

Patte Labelle

When legendary singer Patti LaBelle learned she had diabetes over 20 years ago, she thought that meant no more fun in the kitchen – a thought shared by many of the 1.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes each year. However, she soon realized that she could not just live with diabetes – but live well.

http://www.hoodcaloriecountdown.com/products

SAT Teen Prep

The Roseville Teen Committee raised almost $2,000 this year to provide a low-cost SAT prep class for teens in Roseville.

Rummage Sale

Martha Riley Community Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville

July 22

10:30 a.m. -3 p.m.

https://www.rosevillefriendsofthelibrary.org/

https://www.gofundme.com/foltc-SAT-ACT-prep

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheRosevillePublicLibrary/

http://www.gofundme.com/satprep2018

Girl Boss

Women can be their own boss and set their own hours and Alice’s Table wants to help you do that. We are meeting Alex who learned how to do floral arrangements. She is showing us how we can do it ourselves and how Alice’s Table may be able to help you.

http://alicestable.com

Best of Show Beer

This year’s best of show winner in the State Fair beer competition is Flatland Brewery in Elk Grove! This is a David vs. Goliath story! Not even a year old, Flatland is still a pretty small business.

http://flatlandbrewingco.com

Dishin’ With Tina: My Thai Kitchen

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd.

Roseville

http://www.eatatmythaikitchen.com/

Wiener Works

There’s only one way to celebrate national hot dog day and that’s with a 14-inch hot dog.

5207 Madison Ave.

Sacramento

http://www.weinerworksmadison.com

Manly Minute: Becoming a Flight Attendant

On some days — the really good days — being a flight attendant is exactly what it’s cracked up to be, and sometimes even better.

