Daily List: 3 Effortless Tricks to Eating Healthy on Vacation
Vacation doesn’t have to be a mealtime blowout! You can still have a great time without coming home up a pants size. On the Daily List this morning, three effortless tricks to eating healthy on vacation!
Read more
Whiskey, Wine and Spirits
Whiskey, Wine and Spirits is happening this Saturday. It’s a white party and we are hanging out with Pat and Tom to find out more about the event and how to get tickets.
Saturday, July 22
6-10 p.m.
Village Green at William Land Park
Read more
Moving On From Divorce
One of the toughest things about divorce is moving on. There’s a new website that calls itself a one-stop shop for all things divorce — to help you shed, shop and move on mentally and physically.
Ultimate Divorce Directory
Connect with like-minded people!
http://DreamsRecycled.com
Sactown Wings
Sactown Wings is back again this year and it’s more kid-friendly. There will be a free kid zone with inflatables and face painting, and, of course, there will be wings. We are at Kupros with a preview of the wings they are doing.
http://www.SactownWings.com
Sacramento Fire Gender Reveal
A local firefighter and his partner found a unique way to reveal the gender of their baby!!
California State Fair Dental Office
It’s a dentist office with a state fair theme!
http://ditomassodental.com
Patte Labelle
When legendary singer Patti LaBelle learned she had diabetes over 20 years ago, she thought that meant no more fun in the kitchen – a thought shared by many of the 1.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes each year. However, she soon realized that she could not just live with diabetes – but live well.
http://www.hoodcaloriecountdown.com/products
SAT Teen Prep
The Roseville Teen Committee raised almost $2,000 this year to provide a low-cost SAT prep class for teens in Roseville.
Rummage Sale
Martha Riley Community Library
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville
July 22
10:30 a.m. -3 p.m.
https://www.rosevillefriendsofthelibrary.org/
https://www.gofundme.com/foltc-SAT-ACT-prep
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheRosevillePublicLibrary/
http://www.gofundme.com/satprep2018
Girl Boss
Women can be their own boss and set their own hours and Alice’s Table wants to help you do that. We are meeting Alex who learned how to do floral arrangements. She is showing us how we can do it ourselves and how Alice’s Table may be able to help you.
http://alicestable.com
Best of Show Beer
This year’s best of show winner in the State Fair beer competition is Flatland Brewery in Elk Grove! This is a David vs. Goliath story! Not even a year old, Flatland is still a pretty small business.
http://flatlandbrewingco.com
Dishin’ With Tina: My Thai Kitchen
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd.
Roseville
http://www.eatatmythaikitchen.com/
Wiener Works
There’s only one way to celebrate national hot dog day and that’s with a 14-inch hot dog.
5207 Madison Ave.
Sacramento
http://www.weinerworksmadison.com
Manly Minute: Becoming a Flight Attendant
On some days — the really good days — being a flight attendant is exactly what it’s cracked up to be, and sometimes even better.
Read more