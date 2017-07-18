The Daily List: Benefits of Being Bald
Most men hate the thought of losing their hair, but a study at the University of Pennsylvania finds, men and women prefer pictures of bald males, when compared to say, a comb-over.
Fourscore Coffee House
325 Lincoln Street
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 390-0367
Little Bruno Mars
He was featured on Bruno Mar’s Instagram when his mom posted a pic of Jayden looking just like Bruno Mars. Now he wants to meet him!
Tea To The Rescue
Tea to the rescue for seasonal allergies, detox/ metabolism booster – even for women naturally aiding in fertility, nursing, menstrual cramps, hot flashes and more!
Full Steam Ahead Preschool
Full steam ahead! A new preschool opening in Folsom gets kids as young as 3 involved in science, tech, engineering, art, and
math!
Full STEAM Ahead Children’s Academy
Open House Wed. July 19
6pm-8pm
1740 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
Top Golf Tournament
Topgolf is looking for some of the top amateur golfers in the region! Deuce Mason is live in Roseville to check out what’s in store for the Topgolf tour!
2017 Topgolf Tour
Saturday, July 22
1700 Freedom Park Dr.
Roseville
(916) 200-1002
Ballet Master Class
Joffrey Ballet principal dancer Fabrice Calmels is the Guinness world record-holder for tallest ballet dancer in the world! This tall drink of water stands 6’6″! He’s in town for a one-day only master class at Bellissima European Dance Academy.
Fabrice Calmels Master Class
Today!!
Registration: 10:15am-10:45am
Workshop: 11am-12:30pm
Bellissima European Dance Academy
9911 Kent Street, Suite 1
Elk Grove
Sign up online!
More Info: (916) 747-2615
Folsom Lake State Junior Lifeguard
Program Runs Through August 4
9am-3pm
Negro Bar State Beach
Lake Natoma
Cost is $450 per session
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Competitive Eating
When Salem wanted to get started, he didn’t hire a trainer. First, he turned to the internet, and then, as he began to compete, got advice from other competitive eaters. “If you enter enough contests, you get friendly with them, and they’ll share tidbits of how they make things happen,” he says. Competitive eating is neither fun nor easy, but, if you want to compete you’ve got to train. Here is how to get started.
Kitten Central of Placer County
One local woman is providing amazing care to neonatal kittens! Deuce Mason is live in Newcastle to learn more about Kitten Central of Placerville.
Celebrities’ Legal Woes
Craig Ashton comes by the studio to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems, and enlightens viewers as to what the celebs may face next in their legal battles.
Law Office of Ashton & Price
8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
916-786-7787
