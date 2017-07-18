The Daily List: Benefits of Being Bald

Most men hate the thought of losing their hair, but a study at the University of Pennsylvania finds, men and women prefer pictures of bald males, when compared to say, a comb-over.

Fourscore Coffee House

325 Lincoln Street

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 390-0367

Little Bruno Mars

He was featured on Bruno Mar’s Instagram when his mom posted a pic of Jayden looking just like Bruno Mars. Now he wants to meet him!

Instagram pic

Tea To The Rescue

Tea to the rescue for seasonal allergies, detox/ metabolism booster – even for women naturally aiding in fertility, nursing, menstrual cramps, hot flashes and more!

Full Steam Ahead Preschool

Full steam ahead! A new preschool opening in Folsom gets kids as young as 3 involved in science, tech, engineering, art, and

math!

Full STEAM Ahead Children’s Academy

Open House Wed. July 19

6pm-8pm

1740 Prairie City Rd.

Folsom

http://www.FSAChildrensacademy.com

Top Golf Tournament

Topgolf is looking for some of the top amateur golfers in the region! Deuce Mason is live in Roseville to check out what’s in store for the Topgolf tour!

2017 Topgolf Tour

Saturday, July 22

1700 Freedom Park Dr.

Roseville

(916) 200-1002

http://www.topgolf.com

Ballet Master Class

Joffrey Ballet principal dancer Fabrice Calmels is the Guinness world record-holder for tallest ballet dancer in the world! This tall drink of water stands 6’6″! He’s in town for a one-day only master class at Bellissima European Dance Academy.

Fabrice Calmels Master Class

Today!!

Registration: 10:15am-10:45am

Workshop: 11am-12:30pm

Bellissima European Dance Academy

9911 Kent Street, Suite 1

Elk Grove

Sign up online!

​More Info: (916) 747-2615

Bellissima European Dance Academy: http://www.europeandanceacademy.com/

Fabrice Calmels: http://www.fabricecalmels.com/

Folsom Lake State Junior Lifeguard

Program Runs Through August 4

9am-3pm

Negro Bar State Beach

Lake Natoma

Cost is $450 per session

https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=26663

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Competitive Eating

When Salem wanted to get started, he didn’t hire a trainer. First, he turned to the internet, and then, as he began to compete, got advice from other competitive eaters. “If you enter enough contests, you get friendly with them, and they’ll share tidbits of how they make things happen,” he says. Competitive eating is neither fun nor easy, but, if you want to compete you’ve got to train. Here is how to get started.

Kitten Central of Placer County

One local woman is providing amazing care to neonatal kittens! Deuce Mason is live in Newcastle to learn more about Kitten Central of Placerville.

http://www.kittencentralofplacercounty.org/

Celebrities’ Legal Woes

Craig Ashton comes by the studio to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems, and enlightens viewers as to what the celebs may face next in their legal battles.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

http://www.ashtonandprice.com/