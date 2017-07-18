Town Of Mariposa, More Areas Ordered To Evacuate Due To Detwiler Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — A wildfire burning in central California grew overnight and is threatening several hundred structures.

Firefighters are battling the blaze near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto.

The fire has scorched 24 square miles since it broke out Sunday afternoon.

Fire fight is intensifying in #Mariposa Co. #DetwilerFire now 15,500 acres. Live report from the south end of the fire on @KSEE24 11 & 11:30 pic.twitter.com/3JT5mwBeZy — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) July 18, 2017

More areas were ordered to evacuate early Tuesday afternoon, including the community of Mariposa. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mariposa County High School.

The evacuation center, which was originally at the high school, is being moved to 50443 School House Road in Oakhurst.

The fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush and tall grass, Cal Fire said.

#Update #DetwilerFire https://t.co/ggWOWX2upE

SR140 clsd from School House Rd to SR-49 in Mariposa. SR-49 clsd from Fr. Camp Rd to SR-132. pic.twitter.com/95FPqmoygB — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) July 18, 2017

At least one structure has been destroyed in the Detwiler Fire, while another one has been damaged.

No one has been reported injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To the south, crews have increased containment of a stubborn 28-square-mile blaze burning for a 10th day in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. It is 62 percent contained after destroying 16 homes.