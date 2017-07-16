State Fair Attendees Endure Triple-Digit Temperatures

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Triple-digit temperatures scorched the valley and outdoor activities, like the state fair, took a hit.

Sunday was a hot one and there’s no doubt about it.

“God-awful hot, like 100 or 102,” Daniel Gomez said while with his two kids.

“The sun is burning us,” his son Joey said.

“I’m like hot like lava, I’m like super hot,” said another young girl.

But it didn’t stop fairgoers from enduring triple-digit temperatures.

“I’m so excited about riding the ferris wheel,” said Cadence Gomez.

While there are plenty of refreshments for humans, what about the prized hogs?

“It’s about 106 right now,” said Jasye Souza from Kings County.

The 16-year-old has been showing prized pigs for seven years and says making it to the state fair is a big deal. This year he has six.

“It’s the responsibility and leadership skills that it teaches you for life,” Souza said.

It’s not an easy job.

“Every 45 minutes to an hour we are taking them to the wash rack, keeping them cool,” he said.

Just ask any 4-h’er.

“Oh it’s really hot, but it’s hard with people and pigs,” said Maryn Moore, who was showing market goats.

Livestock is a vital part of the fair and education and the heat is a dangerous factor.

“Extra water, misters are good, fans are excellent,” said Jim Clark, a superintendent for livestock.

Just as long as the animals stay cool and the fair fans stay hydrated, it’s a win for a Grade-A fair time.

The best part, National Ice Cream Day! Gunther’s was giving out free scoops of ice cream in total 22,000 scoops for the day.