Daily List: 3 Bargains at the State Fair
http://www.castatefair.org/
Viral Hoop Dancer
The internet teaches you how to make a 10,000 calorie burger, how to teach your cat to play dead, and how to meditate with… hula hoops?! Seventeen-year-old Alicya Delgado has spent 2 years teaching herself how to “hoop dance” using online videos on Instagram and Youtube.
http://instagram.com/cipsac_hooper
Summer Energy Savings Tips
With temperatures and humidity soaring, keep the hot air out and the cold air in with five do-it-yourself projects for your home. Saving energy means saving money-as much as 20% on your utility bill, and possibly more.
http://www.homedepot.com
PACT – Pre-apprenticeship Construction Training
Construction Training program for adults.
http://www.ncct.ws
916-372-7422
‘Girls Trip’ Movie
When four life-long friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.
http://www.girlstripmovie.com/
Fridge-Free Summer Snacking
Registered Dietitian Mia Syn will feature the latest products/tips to help viewers have healthy, on-the-go, fridge-free snacks that won’t spoil sitting in their bags when they are at the beach or sitting by the pool all day.
https://www.instagram.com/nutritionbymia/
http://nutritionbymia.com
http://nutritionbymia.com/reel
True Your Hair
A local business is making a name for themselves among natural-hair lovers.
https://trueyouinfusion.com/
Manly Minute: Bad Spots For Tattoos
Tattoos rock! I love them and have a ton of them to prove it. That being said, there are places I won’t ever get tattooed, six to be specific.The six places mentioned below are bad places to get a tattoo for any number of reasons. Some might surprise you and one spot will down right shock you!
