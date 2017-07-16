Daily List: 3 Bargains at the State Fair

http://www.castatefair.org/

Viral Hoop Dancer

The internet teaches you how to make a 10,000 calorie burger, how to teach your cat to play dead, and how to meditate with… hula hoops?! Seventeen-year-old Alicya Delgado has spent 2 years teaching herself how to “hoop dance” using online videos on Instagram and Youtube.

http://instagram.com/cipsac_hooper

Summer Energy Savings Tips

With temperatures and humidity soaring, keep the hot air out and the cold air in with five do-it-yourself projects for your home. Saving energy means saving money-as much as 20% on your utility bill, and possibly more.

http://www.homedepot.com

PACT – Pre-apprenticeship Construction Training

Construction Training program for adults.

http://www.ncct.ws

916-372-7422

‘Girls Trip’ Movie

When four life-long friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

http://www.girlstripmovie.com/

Fridge-Free Summer Snacking

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn will feature the latest products/tips to help viewers have healthy, on-the-go, fridge-free snacks that won’t spoil sitting in their bags when they are at the beach or sitting by the pool all day.

https://www.instagram.com/nutritionbymia/

http://nutritionbymia.com

http://nutritionbymia.com/reel

True Your Hair

A local business is making a name for themselves among natural-hair lovers.

https://trueyouinfusion.com/

Manly Minute: Bad Spots For Tattoos

Tattoos rock! I love them and have a ton of them to prove it. That being said, there are places I won’t ever get tattooed, six to be specific.The six places mentioned below are bad places to get a tattoo for any number of reasons. Some might surprise you and one spot will down right shock you!

Read more