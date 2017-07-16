Dishin’ With Tina: My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Road

Roseville

916.781.7811

Patio Party

Nothing is more epic than a summer spent with great food and friends, while embracing the perfect outdoor setting.

Woodlake Tavern

1431 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento

(916) 514-0405

https://www.facebook.com/woodlaketavern/

Pavilions Shopping Center

556 Pavilions Ln, Sacramento

(916) 922-2858

https://www.facebook.com/wildwoodpavilions/

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

1630 S St, Sacramento, CA

(916) 442-4885

https://hookandladder916.com/

Back-to-School Bash

Bearpaw, a leader in fashion footwear for men, women, and children, and Ticket to Dream Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation, are hosting a brand new Back to School Bash at Safetyville for 95 local foster children and their families.

Safetyville, USA at 3909 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento

Sunday, July 16th, 2017 (11am-3pm)

VFCAL Championships

VFCAL (Valley Foothill Competitive Aquatic League) synchronized swimming league championships consisting of Auburn Mermaids, Sunrise Swans, Fulton El-Camino Stingrays, Cordova Cordettes, Davis Aquastarz, and Sunrise Swans taking place this Sunday, July 16 at Rusch Park Pool in Citrus Heights at 7:30 am.

VFCAL Championships

7801 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights

Antique Trove Summer Car Show Series

Mark your calendars for our fun, free car shows! It’s a family friendly great time to be had by all! In classic Trove style, our DJ will get the party hoppin’ with the sweet tunes of the 50’s & 60’s and we’ll provide a complimentary BBQ, so grab a hot dog, chips and soda and come see cool classics, hot rods and custom cars.

Antique Trove Summer Car Show Series

236 Harding Blvd., Roseville Ca

Sunday at 9am – 1pm

(916) 786-2777

https://www.facebook.com/pg/AntiqueTrove/about/?ref=page_internal

Unity in the Community

It will be an exciting day of fun for the whole family! Enjoy activities such as a free BBQ lunch prepared by Sheriff Scott Jones and his executive staff, meet our pilots and take a photo with our helicopter, see a demonstration by our K9 detail, and much, much more!

Swanston Community Center

2350 Northrop Ave., Sacramento

Sunday, 10am-2pm

Bridal Expo aboard the Delta King

The Delta King is a unique but classic venue that offers exceptional facilities and catering for weddings. As you explore the different rooms, you’ll see displays and meet the professionals who are there to help you have the wedding of your dreams. Downstairs you’ll find more exhibits and our Gown Sale.

1000 Front St, Sacramento

Sunday at 12 PM – 4 PM

Gown Sale – Noon-4 (or until we sell out of gowns)

Exhibits open Noon-4

Round table discussions – 1:00 and 2:00

Treasure Hunt – 3:00

Door prize drawings – 3:30

USAT Tri for Real Triathlon

The TRI for Real Triathlon Series, sanctioned by USA Triathlon, attracts top triathletes from around the country to compete at the “Triathlon Oasis” that is Rancho Seco Park.

Rancho Seco Park

14440 Twin Cities Rd Herald

Sunday, July 15th (8am-1pm)

Race Day Entry fees: $60 to $110 (depending upon race)

http://www.active.com/herald-ca/water-sports/swimming-races/tri-for-real-triathlon-2-2017

Event information

Gatsby Picnic Day at Durst

Grab your garden party finest and your picnic basket and join us at Durst as we journey back in time to the 1920s, where afternoons on the lawn consisted of friends, food, frivolity, and wine!

Durst Winery & Estate

10173 Acampo Rd, Acampo, California

Sunday, July 16th (12pm-5pm)

Event information

Look At Me, I’m New!

Elk Grove is welcoming a new sushi restaurant, Umai Bar & Grill. We are meeting the staff behind the new spot and taking a look at the menu!

Umai Bar & Grill

8973 Grant Line Rd., Ste 100

Elk Grove, CA

(916) 686-6833

http://www.umaibarandgrill.com/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/umai-bar-and-grill-elk-grove?osq=Sushi

Jaye of Many Hats

Jaye of Many Hats is a good friend of Good Day Sacramento and is back with a brand-new production.

The Nugget Mini-Fringe Festival

The Holbrooke Hotel

212 West Main Street

Grass Valley, CA

July 21-23, 2017

http://www.NuggetFringe.com

It’s National Ice Cream Day!

The Brass Tap has come up with some fun craft beer and ice cream pairings for adults to celebrate the holiday. Danny will go on air and show some of the unique pairings and adult beer floats!

The Brass Tap

5150 Commons Dr, Suite 101, Rocklin

(916) 246-2729

100th Birthday Party

One local woman is celebrating 100 years of life with us at Good Day! Her and her family are joining us in the Good Day studio for some birthday fun.

Relles Florist

2400 J St, Sacramento

916.441.1478

Nothing Bundt Cakes

2511 Fair Oaks Blvd. Suite B

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 515-8386

Preservation & Co.

The summer season is a popular time for condiments! Adding a good pickle can really change your BBQ game. Experts from Preservation & Co. join us with what they have to offer!

1717 19th St. #B

Sacramento

(916)706.1044

Thursday – Friday: 11am – 6pm

Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 6pm

Scott Patterson

You may know him as “Luke” from the hit series, “Gilmore Girls” — but today, Scott Patterson is in the Sacramento area for his music!

The Trade

2220 K St, Sacramento, California 95816

Show Starts at 2 pm

Meet & Greet at 3 pm

Tickets: http://WWW.SMITHRADIOBAND.COM