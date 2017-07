LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Actor Martin Landau has died at age 89.

TMZ reports that Landau died Saturday afternoon after a short hospitalization. The reason for his hospitalization was not given.

Landau was nominated for multiple Emmys for his role on “Mission: Impossible” in the 1960s. He won Best Supporting Actor at the 1994 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in “Ed Wood.”

Landau had two daughters with his ex-wife, Barbara Bain.