Daily List: Happy National Mac & Cheese Day! 3 Versions You Must Try

Happy Mac and Cheese Day! It’s been around for decades, but there are at least two dozen different ways to sneak it into your diet than just eating it out of a bowl — or right out of the pan! On the Daily List this morning, we show you three mac and cheese versions to try — and they build up as we go!

Krispy Kreme’s 80th Birthday

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Celebrates 80 Years of the Iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut July 14. Join the celebration by enjoying a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

https://www.krispykreme.com/Events/OriginalGlazed

https://www.facebook.com/KrispyKreme/

Opening Day of the State Fair

California State Fair

Today-July 30

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento

(916) 263-fair

http://www.castatefair.org/

DHL Youth Volunteer

The DHL Youth Volunteer Fellowship Award celebrates exceptional young Americans who are moving the needle on social change.

https://www.we.org/dhl/

Stanislaus County Fair

Nothing says summer like a county fair! That’s right, the Stanislaus County Fair is back! Doors open today at 10 a.m. but we’re there before the grand opening to check out what’s in store for this summer.

http://www.stancofair.com

Auto Shield

You’ve most likely heard of a smartphone screen protector before. What about a protective shield for your car!

11362 Monier Park Place

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

getautoshield.com

916.984.2007

http://getautoshield.com/

Fiery Ferments

Kirsten Shockey is the best-selling author of Fermented Vegetables. Her new book, Fiery Ferments, includes more than 60 recipes for hot sauces, mustards, pickles, chutneys, relishes, and kimchis from around the globe.

Authors’ Appearance

Saturday (7/15)

10:00 AM

Sacramento Public Library (Arden Dimick Branch)

891 Watt Ave, Sacramento

http://ferment.works/

Dave Bass Sextet with Special Guest Jeff Chambers

He made the leap from deputy attorney general to jazz, and today, Dave Bass performs live!

Saturday, July 15

7:30pm- 10:30pm

Antiquite Maison Privee

2114 P Street

Sacramento

***Tickets Available Online

2017 Alpaca Owners Association Fleece Conference

The 2017 Alpaca Owners Association Fleece Conference takes place July 14 – 16. Alpaca breeders have worked hard to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece.



Marriott Rancho Cordova

July 14th – 16th

http://www.alpacainfo.com/

The Showrhoom

Shop local, made local! The Showrhoom features independent designers creating everything from clothing & accessories to skincare and luxury home goods. We’ll feature different vendors this summer, all coming together in one location.

The Showrhoom (note spelling)

IG: @theshowrhoom

Yummigoodz

http://www.yummigz.com

Instagram: @thewonderfulworldofcleocartel

Extra Cheese

Instagram @extracheeseca

Facebook: facebook.com/extracheeseca

