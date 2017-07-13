Daily List: 3 Ways to Save $10 at the Grocery Store
Get over receipt shock at the grocery store! On the Daily List this morning, how to save $10 on your next trip!
Dream Wedding Dress
Calling all brides to be: This morning how you can score your dream dress for a fraction of the price! The National Briday Sale event is coming up on July 15!
http://sparklebridalcouture.com/
http://www.nationalbridalsaleday.com/
Deaf Olympic Swimmer
A local swimmer is on her way to Turkey to swim in the Deaf Olympics. There are special signals, but otherwise, she’s an amazing athlete with an incredible record. We’ll catch up with her off the block before she heads overseas.
USA Deaf Swimming
https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=usds
Kings Dunkers
Do you have what it takes to be on the Kings’ Dunk Squad? “The Basketball MND” Deuce Mason is ready to see what it takes to make the team!
http://davedeucemason.com/dunks
Dance With SRFC
The Sacramento Republic has been on a roll, and as a result, we’ve seen some fun and unique goal celebrations! This morning, we’re showing off some of those moves, plus how you can choose the next dance.
SRFC vs. CF Pachuca
Saturday, July 15, 8:00 pm
Papa Murphy’s Park
Tickets TV: CW31
Saturday, July 15
Sac Republic FC Headquarters and Team Store
2421 17th Street
Sacramento
(916) 307-6138
2017 Hours
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (April-October)
Sundays: Closed
http://sacrepublicfc.com
Photos for Pulmonary Fibrosis Sufferers
Local former firefighter Art Cardenas was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis due to exposure to smoke, gases, and other harmful chemicals in the fires. During his 30-year tenure at the city of Burlingame Fire Department, art picked pursued his passion for photography. Now he sells his pictures and uses the proceeds from the sales to support individuals living with this debilitating disease.
Photos for Pulmonary Fibrosis
Art.Cardenas
http://artcardenasphotography.com
650-303-5800
Wild Games
Play like a kid, party like an adult at the Zoo’s newest event! Race your friends on the carousel, enjoy inflatable fun, play giant beer pong and other lawn games, learn how to hula hoop with Resolute Circles, get your face painted and so much more as we celebrate everything we loved as kids in an all new grown-up way!
Saturday, July 29
5pm-8pm
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr.
(916) 808-5888
https://www.saczoo.org/
Bark App
Thanks to the ever-changing technology and digital device world, many parents are often completely clueless as to what their kids and teens are doing on their cell phone. Some of those kids will experience cyberbullying and online threats, maybe resulting in suicide. Bark is an app that alert parents to issues their children face online.
https://www.bark.us/
http://www.bark.us/blog/creating-technology-contract-child/
Black Women’s March
This is an all-inclusive event celebrating black women from all walks of life.
http://www.bwusac.com
http://www.activismarticulated.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/actarticulated
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BWUsac
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BWUSac
Instagram: @BWUsac
Yappy Hour
Enjoy a cold beer for a great cause! Deuce Mason is checking out a cool “yappy” hour event happening in Sacramento!
Der Biergarten-Yappy Hour!
Today from 6-8pm
2332 K St, Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org/
Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Garage Sale
Saturday & Sunday: 7am-2pm
4056 Ice House Way, Roseville
Saturday & Sunday
Custom Wine Boxes
Bearcrafted is a multidisciplinary design studio currently specializing in housewares and furniture. Cedrick Gousse is a Northern California native who combines both old and new techniques to create beautiful, functional pieces for each of his clients.
http://www.bearcrafted.com/
Band: Dada
The rock band Dada is celebrating its 25th anniversary with U.S. tour and first new single in over a decade.
Dada with Hans and the Hot Mess
Thu, July 13, 2017
Harlow’s @ 8:00 PM
http://dadaforever.com/#tourdates
Fries Day
The Pier Lounge Bar & Grill
419 J St. (Across from the Golden 1 Center)
Sacramento
http://thepierdowntown.com/
Manly Minute: How to Leverage Being a Geek
We’re geeks about why people and companies do the things they do. We want to understand the reasons Richard Branson is so admired as a leader, the reason Stance socks seemingly transformed men’s attire by shining a spotlight on our ankles, and the reason Raj (a guy we met at the airport traveling from Malaysia to Los Angeles for business) is feverishly working on a new suitcase prototype that he claims will change everything we know about travel.
Read more