Daily List: 3 Ways to Save $10 at the Grocery Store

Get over receipt shock at the grocery store! On the Daily List this morning, how to save $10 on your next trip!

Dream Wedding Dress

Calling all brides to be: This morning how you can score your dream dress for a fraction of the price! The National Briday Sale event is coming up on July 15!

Deaf Olympic Swimmer

A local swimmer is on her way to Turkey to swim in the Deaf Olympics. There are special signals, but otherwise, she’s an amazing athlete with an incredible record. We’ll catch up with her off the block before she heads overseas.

Kings Dunkers

Do you have what it takes to be on the Kings’ Dunk Squad? “The Basketball MND” Deuce Mason is ready to see what it takes to make the team!

Dance With SRFC

The Sacramento Republic has been on a roll, and as a result, we’ve seen some fun and unique goal celebrations! This morning, we’re showing off some of those moves, plus how you can choose the next dance.

SRFC vs. CF Pachuca

Saturday, July 15, 8:00 pm

Papa Murphy’s Park

Tickets TV: CW31

Saturday, July 15

Sac Republic FC Headquarters and Team Store

2421 17th Street

Sacramento

(916) 307-6138

2017 Hours

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (April-October)

Sundays: Closed

Photos for Pulmonary Fibrosis Sufferers

Local former firefighter Art Cardenas was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis due to exposure to smoke, gases, and other harmful chemicals in the fires. During his 30-year tenure at the city of Burlingame Fire Department, art picked pursued his passion for photography. Now he sells his pictures and uses the proceeds from the sales to support individuals living with this debilitating disease.

Photos for Pulmonary Fibrosis

Art.Cardenas

650-303-5800

Wild Games

Play like a kid, party like an adult at the Zoo’s newest event! Race your friends on the carousel, enjoy inflatable fun, play giant beer pong and other lawn games, learn how to hula hoop with Resolute Circles, get your face painted and so much more as we celebrate everything we loved as kids in an all new grown-up way!

Saturday, July 29

5pm-8pm

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr.

(916) 808-5888

Bark App

Thanks to the ever-changing technology and digital device world, many parents are often completely clueless as to what their kids and teens are doing on their cell phone. Some of those kids will experience cyberbullying and online threats, maybe resulting in suicide. Bark is an app that alert parents to issues their children face online.

Black Women’s March

This is an all-inclusive event celebrating black women from all walks of life.

Yappy Hour

Enjoy a cold beer for a great cause! Deuce Mason is checking out a cool “yappy” hour event happening in Sacramento!

Der Biergarten-Yappy Hour!

Today from 6-8pm

2332 K St, Sacramento

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

Garage Sale

Saturday & Sunday: 7am-2pm

4056 Ice House Way, Roseville

Saturday & Sunday

Custom Wine Boxes

Bearcrafted is a multidisciplinary design studio currently specializing in housewares and furniture. Cedrick Gousse is a Northern California native who combines both old and new techniques to create beautiful, functional pieces for each of his clients.

Band: Dada

The rock band Dada is celebrating its 25th anniversary with U.S. tour and first new single in over a decade.

Dada with Hans and the Hot Mess

Thu, July 13, 2017

Harlow’s @ 8:00 PM

Fries Day

The Pier Lounge Bar & Grill

419 J St. (Across from the Golden 1 Center)

Sacramento

Manly Minute: How to Leverage Being a Geek

We’re geeks about why people and companies do the things they do. We want to understand the reasons Richard Branson is so admired as a leader, the reason Stance socks seemingly transformed men’s attire by shining a spotlight on our ankles, and the reason Raj (a guy we met at the airport traveling from Malaysia to Los Angeles for business) is feverishly working on a new suitcase prototype that he claims will change everything we know about travel.

