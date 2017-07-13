Actor/Musician Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2K Tip At Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – For the second time in recent weeks, actor and musician Donnie Wahlberg has dropped a huge tip at a Waffle House.

The New Kids On The Block star made a late-night visit to a Waffle House Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wahlberg went on Facebook Live as he made friends with the wait staff. He gave one employee and her mother backstage passes for the Thursday night NKOTB concert in Charlotte because she recognized him from his CBS TV show “Blue Bloods.”

The Dorchester native ordered steak, eggs, bacon and grits, and the check for him and the crew came out to $82. That’s when Wahlberg left the jaw-dropping tip – $2,000.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years!” Wahlberg wrote on Facebook. “So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

Late last month, Wahlberg made headlines for leaving a $500 tip at a Waffle House in Maryland.