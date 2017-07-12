Daily List: 3 Ways to Save Gas While You Travel

Don’t budget extra bucks just to pay for gas! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to save on fuel costs when you’re on vacation!

Food Truck

With kids out of school, many who receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year are left hungry during summer. The Placer County Association of Realtors is holding a food drive to help and we are seeing what they are looking for.

Food Drive

PCAR Office

(916) 624-8271

http://www.pcaor.com

Hike For Grayson

A local toddler has a terminal disease called Tay-Sachs. He has infantile, which has an average life expectancy of age 3 and he turned 3 on March 18 of this year.

http://www.familytrailtime.wordpress.com/hike-for-grayson

Donate: http://curetay-sachs.org

Facebook: Family Trail Time

Massive Estate Sale

The Estate of Pat (Patrice) Rice and Walter Edward Rice, long time residents of Sacramento will be featured in an ESTATE SALE on July 13th through the 16th in the home (since the 1930’s) of the original owners.

B & C Estate Sales

http://www.norcalestatesales.com/24898-2

Beauty Hacks For Adults 30+

Celeb makeup artist Mickey Williams is here to share some tips on how to hack or rather smooth out some beauty concerns that seem to happen to us all after we start hitting the 30-year mark.

http://www.sharetheglam.com/

Artmix Sugar Rush

Satisfy that sweet tooth with a quick trip to the Crocker Art Museum! We get a little taste of what’s in store for their latest Artmix Event! The theme this Thursday is “sugar rush!”

6 pm-9:30 pm

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street

Sacramento

(916) 808-1182

Cooling Summer Beauty Faves

Whether you find yourself more active in the summer and need the perfect muscle mend or your skin is just over-and-done-with the reapplication of sunscreen, we got you covered with these super lightweight product ideas from beauty expert Mickey Williams.

http://www.sharetheglam.com

Custom Pet Food

Puppycat Raw makes pet food for dogs and cats and they’re showing us how they make their food, the ingredients they use, and the dishes they make to help feeding your pet easier.

Puppycat Raw

7601 Sunrise Blvd #12

(916) 792-9077

https://www.puppycatraw.com/

Fairgrounds Demolished

Placer County Fairgrounds is getting a massive makeover after 80 years in business! See what’s coming down and what’s going up.

http://www.placercountyfair.org/

Dishin’ With Tina: Pizza Express In Auburn

Pizza Express in Auburn

2705 Bell Road

530.823.9700

650 Auburn-Folsom Road

(530) 887-1000

http://www.pizzaexpressauburn.com/

‘Trains, Planes & Automobiles’-Inspired Art

It’s an art show inspired by the movie “Trains, Planes and Automobiles”! Deuce Mason is in Sacramento meeting the artists!

http://fegallery.com

Show runs through August 3rd, 2017

M-F 9am-4pm

Glam Jam

We’re taking a look at the Glam Jam two-day hair stylist competition.

Exquisite U Beauty Boutique

2550 Valley Rd

Sacramento

July 16 at 6 p.m.

http://salonexquisiteu.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Beginner Cyclists

There are millions of Americans who ride bikes, and those numbers are increasing all the time. With more and more riders on the trails and roads, these tips for beginner cyclists will help you ride better and safer.

85°C Bakery Cafe

Known as the Starbucks of Taiwan, 85°C Bakery Cafe is about to open their doors in Sacramento. Before they do we want to see what the fuss is about!

5591 Sky Parkway #411

http://www.85cbakerycafe.com