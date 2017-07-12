Daily List: 3 Ways to Save Gas While You Travel
Don’t budget extra bucks just to pay for gas! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to save on fuel costs when you’re on vacation!
Food Truck
With kids out of school, many who receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year are left hungry during summer. The Placer County Association of Realtors is holding a food drive to help and we are seeing what they are looking for.
Food Drive
PCAR Office
(916) 624-8271
http://www.pcaor.com
Hike For Grayson
A local toddler has a terminal disease called Tay-Sachs. He has infantile, which has an average life expectancy of age 3 and he turned 3 on March 18 of this year.
http://www.familytrailtime.wordpress.com/hike-for-grayson
Donate: http://curetay-sachs.org
Facebook: Family Trail Time
Massive Estate Sale
The Estate of Pat (Patrice) Rice and Walter Edward Rice, long time residents of Sacramento will be featured in an ESTATE SALE on July 13th through the 16th in the home (since the 1930’s) of the original owners.
B & C Estate Sales
http://www.norcalestatesales.com/24898-2
Beauty Hacks For Adults 30+
Celeb makeup artist Mickey Williams is here to share some tips on how to hack or rather smooth out some beauty concerns that seem to happen to us all after we start hitting the 30-year mark.
http://www.sharetheglam.com/
Artmix Sugar Rush
Satisfy that sweet tooth with a quick trip to the Crocker Art Museum! We get a little taste of what’s in store for their latest Artmix Event! The theme this Thursday is “sugar rush!”
6 pm-9:30 pm
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street
Sacramento
(916) 808-1182
Website
Cooling Summer Beauty Faves
Whether you find yourself more active in the summer and need the perfect muscle mend or your skin is just over-and-done-with the reapplication of sunscreen, we got you covered with these super lightweight product ideas from beauty expert Mickey Williams.
http://www.sharetheglam.com
Custom Pet Food
Puppycat Raw makes pet food for dogs and cats and they’re showing us how they make their food, the ingredients they use, and the dishes they make to help feeding your pet easier.
Puppycat Raw
7601 Sunrise Blvd #12
(916) 792-9077
https://www.puppycatraw.com/
Fairgrounds Demolished
Placer County Fairgrounds is getting a massive makeover after 80 years in business! See what’s coming down and what’s going up.
http://www.placercountyfair.org/
Dishin’ With Tina: Pizza Express In Auburn
Pizza Express in Auburn
2705 Bell Road
530.823.9700
650 Auburn-Folsom Road
(530) 887-1000
http://www.pizzaexpressauburn.com/
‘Trains, Planes & Automobiles’-Inspired Art
It’s an art show inspired by the movie “Trains, Planes and Automobiles”! Deuce Mason is in Sacramento meeting the artists!
http://fegallery.com
Show runs through August 3rd, 2017
M-F 9am-4pm
Glam Jam
We’re taking a look at the Glam Jam two-day hair stylist competition.
Exquisite U Beauty Boutique
2550 Valley Rd
Sacramento
July 16 at 6 p.m.
http://salonexquisiteu.com/
Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Beginner Cyclists
There are millions of Americans who ride bikes, and those numbers are increasing all the time. With more and more riders on the trails and roads, these tips for beginner cyclists will help you ride better and safer.
See the list
85°C Bakery Cafe
Known as the Starbucks of Taiwan, 85°C Bakery Cafe is about to open their doors in Sacramento. Before they do we want to see what the fuss is about!
5591 Sky Parkway #411
http://www.85cbakerycafe.com