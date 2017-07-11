Couple Accused Of Stealing From Stockton Business

July 11, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Stockton, theft

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Stockton.

On July 3, two people — an adult male and an adult female — walked into a business in the 108000 block of Trinity Parkway and stole some merchandise from the store then drove off in a gold-colored Chevy Avalanche.

A surveillance camera snapped this photo of the suspects.

theft suspects Couple Accused Of Stealing From Stockton Business

Credit: Stockton PD

stockton suspects zoom Couple Accused Of Stealing From Stockton Business

Credit: Stockton PD

Police are urging people who know the suspects to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377, Detective Carter at (209) 937-8176, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Callers can remain anonymous.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

Listen Live