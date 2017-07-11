Daily List: 3 Less Obvious Ways to Use Less Gas
Tired of hearing the same gas-saving tips over and over again? Here are some new ways to use less gas.
The Bick Sick
We’re live with actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordan, talking about their new romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” which is now playing in Sacramento! The movie is based on their story and the couple wrote the screenplay together!
http://www.thebigsickmovie.com/
Summer Scams
Watch out for scams as the weather heats up! From fake vacation deals to bogus concert tickets, scammers are out in full force.
Top 4 Summer Scams
1. Summer Travel Scams
2. Summer Job Scams
3. Home Improvement Scams
4. Concert Ticket Scams
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Amazon Prime Day!
You may not have been planning an epic day of deal hunting on a random Tuesday in July, but our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, says you may want to reconsider.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Taco Tuesdays
It’s Taco Tuesday and now there is a new restaurant called Taco Tuesday. It opened right here in West Sacramento and we are sampling some of their menu items.
Taco Tuesdays
715 Harbor Point Place in West Sacramento
(916) 572-0408
Check This Out: Nalla Swimwear
We’re checking out swimwear that’s beyond versatile and with a low price point.
https://nallaswimwear.com/
Style Course
Learn how to dress for summer heat and still look stylish.
https://adacollection.com/ (FREE style course)
https://www.instagram.com/adacollection/
https://www.facebook.com/ADACollection
http://www.youtube.com/adacollectionusa
Gutter Guard
One man came up with a solution to cleaning out your gutters with gutter gloves. They are covers that keep out all the leaves.
His product just recently got picked up by Sams Club and he is showing us how it works.
http://www.GutterGlove.com
USA Softball at Raley Field
The world’s best in softball, The USA Softball Women’s National Team, is headed to Sacramento to compete in an exhibition doubleheader event at Raley Field!! We’ll meet a few of the local ballers who will go head-to-head AGAINST Team USA on Thursday!
USA Women’s National Softball Exhibition Games
Thursday, July 13
6pm & 8pm
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Drive
West Sacramento
http://www.usasoftballsacramento.org
Gadgets and Games Get Your Kids off the Couch
Your several weeks into summer and if your couch has kid-shaped indentations by this point, don’t despair. Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge, co-founder of Nerds on Call is here with some tech games and gadgets that can actually get your kids off the couch.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Unicef Kid Power Bracelet
https://unicefkidpower.org/
$39.99
Geocaching
https://www.geocaching.com/play
Cow Appreciation Day
See how you can score some free food by dressing up as a cow! Better get mooooo-ving!
– Chick-fil-a cow appreciation day
– Tuesday, July 11 from restaurant opening until 7 p.M.
– cow-clad customers will receive a free entrée
– #cowappreciationday
http://www.CowAppreciationDay.com
Suzi’s Mexican Food
For many Stockton residents, Suzi’s Mexican Food is a food staple of their city.
Menu
Celebrate Recovery Benefit Concert
Real Life Church
1921 Arena Blvd.
Sacramento
Friday at 7:30 PM
Free admission, but accepting offerings
916-928-9005
**Proceeds Benefit Celebrate Recovery Inside
http://www.celebraterecovery.com/
Band Sixth Hour
https://www.facebook.com/SixthHourBand/
Manly Minute: 5 Cool Things About Cows
It’s Cow Appreciation Day, and while we know that you value bovines for helping to create your favorite ice cream (especially in this weather!), there’s more to this farm animal than just a bovine’s ability to produce milk.
Principal Read-Alouds
A local principal is spending his summer making sure his students keep up with their reading.
https://www.youtube.com/user/mrvoo2002
Baby Boomers Gym
Baby boomers over the age of 50 have a new workout designed specifically for them. Many feel intimidated by the high-energy workouts. Cambi is at Life Time Athletic with a look at the class.
Life Time Athletic
Roseville and Folsom
http://lifetimefitness.com