Daily List: 3 Less Obvious Ways to Use Less Gas

Tired of hearing the same gas-saving tips over and over again? Here are some new ways to use less gas.

The Bick Sick

We’re live with actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordan, talking about their new romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” which is now playing in Sacramento! The movie is based on their story and the couple wrote the screenplay together!

http://www.thebigsickmovie.com/

Summer Scams

Watch out for scams as the weather heats up! From fake vacation deals to bogus concert tickets, scammers are out in full force.

Top 4 Summer Scams

1. Summer Travel Scams

2. Summer Job Scams

3. Home Improvement Scams

4. Concert Ticket Scams

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Amazon Prime Day!

You may not have been planning an epic day of deal hunting on a random Tuesday in July, but our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, says you may want to reconsider.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Taco Tuesdays

It’s Taco Tuesday and now there is a new restaurant called Taco Tuesday. It opened right here in West Sacramento and we are sampling some of their menu items.

Taco Tuesdays

715 Harbor Point Place in West Sacramento

(916) 572-0408

Check This Out: Nalla Swimwear

We’re checking out swimwear that’s beyond versatile and with a low price point.

https://nallaswimwear.com/

Style Course

Learn how to dress for summer heat and still look stylish.

https://adacollection.com/ (FREE style course)

https://www.instagram.com/adacollection/

https://www.facebook.com/ADACollection

http://www.youtube.com/adacollectionusa

Gutter Guard

One man came up with a solution to cleaning out your gutters with gutter gloves. They are covers that keep out all the leaves.

His product just recently got picked up by Sams Club and he is showing us how it works.

http://www.GutterGlove.com

USA Softball at Raley Field

The world’s best in softball, The USA Softball Women’s National Team, is headed to Sacramento to compete in an exhibition doubleheader event at Raley Field!! We’ll meet a few of the local ballers who will go head-to-head AGAINST Team USA on Thursday!

USA Women’s National Softball Exhibition Games

Thursday, July 13

6pm & 8pm

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento

http://www.usasoftballsacramento.org

Gadgets and Games Get Your Kids off the Couch

Your several weeks into summer and if your couch has kid-shaped indentations by this point, don’t despair. Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge, co-founder of Nerds on Call is here with some tech games and gadgets that can actually get your kids off the couch.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Unicef Kid Power Bracelet

https://unicefkidpower.org/

$39.99

Geocaching

https://www.geocaching.com/play

Cow Appreciation Day

See how you can score some free food by dressing up as a cow! Better get mooooo-ving!

– Chick-fil-a cow appreciation day

– Tuesday, July 11 from restaurant opening until 7 p.M.

– cow-clad customers will receive a free entrée

– #cowappreciationday

http://www.CowAppreciationDay.com

Suzi’s Mexican Food

For many Stockton residents, Suzi’s Mexican Food is a food staple of their city.

Menu

Celebrate Recovery Benefit Concert

Real Life Church

1921 Arena Blvd.

Sacramento

Friday at 7:30 PM

Free admission, but accepting offerings

916-928-9005

**Proceeds Benefit Celebrate Recovery Inside

http://www.celebraterecovery.com/

Band Sixth Hour

https://www.facebook.com/SixthHourBand/

Manly Minute: 5 Cool Things About Cows

It’s Cow Appreciation Day, and while we know that you value bovines for helping to create your favorite ice cream (especially in this weather!), there’s more to this farm animal than just a bovine’s ability to produce milk.

Principal Read-Alouds

A local principal is spending his summer making sure his students keep up with their reading.

https://www.youtube.com/user/mrvoo2002

Baby Boomers Gym

Baby boomers over the age of 50 have a new workout designed specifically for them. Many feel intimidated by the high-energy workouts. Cambi is at Life Time Athletic with a look at the class.

Life Time Athletic

Roseville and Folsom

http://lifetimefitness.com