Email Kinsey: kschofield@kmaxtv.com

Twitter: @KinseySchofield

Kinsey Schofield is an American journalist, television commentator, host, comedian, author, and social media expert. She began her career at Village Voice Media’s Phoenix New Times. Taking the skills she honed there, she transitioned to AZ Weekly Magazine as a weekly fashion columnist. With over a quarter of a million Twitter followers, @KinseySchofield grew her social media audience by mixing headlines and humor. Her love of social media and celebrity lead to relationships with virtual powerhouses BING and msnNOW, where she eagerly played SpokesGIRL.

Schofield’s social media presence got the attention of the E! Channel and she was cast to star in the reality television show, Party Monsters Cabo. The competition based show also starred P. Diddy, Lil Jon, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Nick Cannon, Carmen Electra, and The Jenner / Kardashian family.

Schofield parlayed her reality tv fame into a television commentating and hosting career. She has been seen on Nancy Grace, Dr. Drew on Call, Jane Velez-Mitchell, KTLA’s Tech Report, The Gossip Queens, FOX & Friends, Your World with Neil Cavuto, FOX’s Happening Now, Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld, The Young Turks, and numerous hour-long E! Channel comedy specials including; Celebrity Oops They Did It Again, Bigger Badder Celebrity Feuds, Attack of the Celebrity Bikinis, and Worst Thing I Ever Posted.

Schofield has been featured on the cover of So Scottsdale Magazine, Arizona Foothills Magazine, and Entrepreneur Magazine and was included in the top 5% of Fast Company Magazine’s Social Media Influence Project.

She has interviewed hundreds of celebrities as a reporter for Radar Online, Young Hollywood, 1iota, and Alloy Entertainment. You may have also heard her filling in as “The News Girl” on The Adam Carolla Show.

Schofield covered the Jodi Arias trial for Phoenix’s KPNX and co-hosted live verdict coverage with lead anchor Mark Curtis. She helped develop KSAZ’s FOX News Now, anchoring live coverage 4-7 hours daily. Hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in and engaged with hosts on a daily basis through YouTube and Facebook. She spent a year at KNXV helping to develop their live video platforms. Her most notable success was reaching 16 million Facebook users while anchoring 4 hours of live coverage during a hostage situation.