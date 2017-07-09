Wall Fire Grows To 5,600 Acres, 35% Contained

Updated 7/10/17 at 2 p.m.

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — Firefighters are getting a handle on the Wall Fire which has burned over 5,600 acres since Friday afternoon in Butte County. Nearly 1,600 firefighters from around the state are helping out.

Officials are warning residents in wildfire areas to get out immediately if authorities issue evacuation orders. So far, 3,500 people remain evacuated.

The fire has burned over 5,600 acres and is 35% contained, Calfire officials announced on Monday. Seventeen structures have been destroyed.

On Sunday afternoon, Calfire officials said the fire was threatening 5,400 structures.

Crews were able to make progress on the fire Monday as it laid down overnight. And today, while some firefighters are cutting lines around the fire, others are doing things like putting out hot spots, and others are standing by to assist if needed. They’re facing soaring temperatures, rugged terrain, and possible renewed winds.

Utility crews are also standing by to repair power lines damaged by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Calfire reports four people have been injured so far.

Numerous evacuations were ordered for the area Sunday By Governor Brown. He issued a State of Emergency declaration. The California National Guard has been ordered to mobilize to assist with the disaster response and relief efforts.

Bennet Milloy, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Monday that officials had to send in three engine crews to rescue a person who ignored weekend orders to leave as flames approached mountain homes. Milloy says officials will always try to save human lives, but the effort can sometimes drain resources needed elsewhere. He says three engines can protect up to 20 homes.

Butte County leaders urge anyone interested in helping fire victims to donate to the Red Cross Gold Country region.

According to Butte County, the following areas are under an immediate evacuation order as of 3 PM Sunday:

All roads north and sound of Swedes Flat Road to Robinson Mill Road

All roads east of Oro Bangor Highway from Miners Ranch Road to Avocado Road

All roads west of Oro Bangor Highway from Swedes Flat Road to Avocado Road.

All areas west of Miners Ranch Road from the intersection on Highway 162 to Oro-Bangor Highway, including the Oaks mobile home page, Mt. Ida Road, Skyline Blvd., and Oakvale Avenue.

All areas south of Highway 162 from the intersection of Miners Ranch Road to Oakvale Avenue.

All areas east of Oakvale Avenue from Highway 162 to Miners Ranch Road including Oro Bangor Highway

Oakvale Avenue, Rachel Drive, Skyline Blvd, LaMirada Avenue, and Lower Mt. Ida Road

All roads north of Forbestown Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

All roads east of Miners Ranch Road between Lumpkin Road and Highway 162.

Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Grand Oak to Swedes Flat and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Chinese Wall Road to Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads.

Swedes Flat Road from Oro Bangor Hwy to Chinese Wall Road and all connecting roads.

Black Bart Road and all connecting roads.

As of 3 PM Sunday, the following areas are under an evacuation warning:

The greater Kelly Ridge area

All areas north of Highway 162 from Miners Ranch Road to Glen Drive/Oro Quincy Highway

All areas east of Oro Dam Blvd. from Highway 162 to Lake Oroville, including Canyon Drive and Lodgeview Drive.

All areas east of the following roads: Arbol Avenue from Highway 162 Hilldale Avenue Edgewood Avenue Pinedale Avenue Foothill Blvd. to Oro-Bangor Highway Oro-Bangor Highway from Foothill Blvd. to Lower Wyandotte Road Upper Palermo Road to the intersection of South Villa Road.

All areas north of South Villa / Grubbs Road from the intersection of Upper Palermo to Dunstone Road

All roads south of Olive Highway between Oakvale Avenue and Miners Ranch Road.

All roads east of Oakvale Avenue between Olive Highway to Miners Ranch Road.

Foothill Blvd. from Dunstone Drive to Miners Ranch Road

Robinson Mill Road and all connecting roads

Forbestown Road from Hurleton Road to Old Forbestown Road

Forbestown Road from Upper to Lower Hurleton Road

Oro Bangor Hwy from south of the Jandar Crossing to north of Avocado Road

Evacuation Centers:

Residents can go to Church of the Nazarene: 2238 Monte Vista Avenue

Small Animals can be brought to Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

Large Animals can be brought to Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road (Animals brought after dark must be kept in their trailer and wait until first light to unload the animals)

Contacts:

Call 911 for any life- or property-threatening emergency. Call 530-538-7826 for non-emergency public information about the fire.

