Pizza Express in Auburn

2705 Bell Road

530.823.9700

650 Auburn-Folsom Road

530.887.1000

http://www.pizzaexpressauburn.com/

Diving Dogs Fun Day

The Sycamore Lane Kennels is offering something special for our four-legged friends this summer! A diving center that is perfect for “man’s best friend” to keep cool and active!

All Dogs Sports Park

5111 W. Sargent Rd.

Lodi

(209) 334-1316

https://www.facebook.com/alldogssportspark/

https://alldogssportspark.com/

EG Community Campout

Sleep under the stars in one of the most beautiful and spacious parks in Elk Grove. The Cosumnes Community Services District and Boy Scout Troop 007 will host the annual Community Campout the second weekend in July at Elk Grove Regional Park.

How to sign up next year:

Registration for this annual event begins in April 2018 for next summer’s campout!

Register with the Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation Department

http://www.yourcsd.com/387/Community-Campout

916-405-5600

KittenFest 2017

Join us at PetSmart on Laguna in Elk Grove for KittenFest! More than 20+ kittens looking for their forever homes. We stop by with how you can add a new furry friend to the family!

Petsmart

8215 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove, California 95758

Sunday at 11 AM – 4 PM

Dad Expertly Messes With Daughter

One Modesto man is gaining national attention for how he expertly messed with his daughter after taking her phone away!

Read

Free Baseball Camp

Free Baseball Camp for all players ages 5 – 13! Camp will be hosted by former professional players and current MLB Scouts will be on hand to help with the camp and talk to parents!

Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Junior High

4000 E Covell Blvd, Davis, California 95618

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/pg/TeamFactoryAthletics/about/?ref=page_internal

https://www.teamfactoryathletics.net/

Facebook event page

Sacramento Antique Faire

The Sacramento Antique Faire is an outdoor antiques & collectibles marketplace held the second Sunday of every month.

Sacramento Antique Faire

21st & X Streets, Sacramento

6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

http://www.sacantiquefaire.com/

La Fiesta de Frida 2017

Celebrate Frida Kahlo’s birthday with the Latino Center of Art and Center! There will be a Frida look-a-like contest, live music by Enru and Ashwut Rodriguez, and a dance performance by Lacustre Michoacan de Ocampo.

Latino Center of Art and Culture

2700 Front St, Sacramento, California 95818

Sunday, Jule 9th (1pm-6pm)

916-446-5133

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday to Friday (12pm- 5pm)

Saturday (12pm-6pm)

http://www.thelatinocenter.com/fiesta-de-frida.html

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865821163685455/

Troop Box Packing Event

Come and help us bless our troops! Come and help us bless our troops! We will be packing care packages…Bring items to pack and/ or money to ship them! Personal cards, letters, kid drawings are all welcome and sure to bring a smile!

Benjamin Hooker

707-410-6005

info@placeofrefuge.com

Call (209) 239-1371

CPR Training Program

A medical emergency can happen at any time.. will you be ready if a loved one needs CPR?

Are you CPR certified?

http://www.lifefirsttrainingcenter.com

Stockton Car Show

The Cherry Kings will be struttin’ on down to Stockton this weekend for the Classic Auto Swap meet & Car Show.

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, California 95206

General admission $8, kids 12 and under free, parking free

Car show – doors open at 6:00am – 3:00pm

Cherry Kings perform Tomorrow at 10 AM – 12 PM

Facebook event

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 482-8779

Cap City Fury

They are the undefeated champions two years running of the Pacific Coast Football League and next weekend they are playing the also undefeated W-C-F-A champs. It is sanctioned as a NORCAL championship game and Cap City Fury is here in studio to run us through some drills.

Nor Cal Championships

July 15 Foothill High School

3 pm All-Star Game

7 pm Championship Game

http://www.capitalcityfury.org/

Council For Giving

100 men have pledged to donate $100 4 times a year for local non-profits. They get together and 3 different non-profits pitch why they should get the money. It gives them an instant 10-thousand dollars to use. The man who made all of this happen is joining us to talk about why he wanted to do this and how non-profits can apply.

July 18, 6-9 pm

Blue Cue

1004 28th St.

http://www.councilforgiving.org

The Meltdown

July is National Ice Cream Month! So we’ve called on our friends from “The Meltdown” so help celebrate. “The Meltdown” likes to keep things classic, with vintage tunes and ice cream that never goes out of style.

The Meltdown

@themeltdownicecreamtruck

(916) 426-6358

http://www.themeltdownicecreamtruck.com/contact.html

https://www.facebook.com/themeltdownicecreamtruck/

Best Wedding Season Styles

It’s the season of brides and bouquets. Summer always means weddings and whether you’re the bride, groom or a guest – you need to look good!

Antelope Supercuts

5830 Antelope Road, Suite 100, Sacramento, 95842

916-334-3814

Comedians

It’s a competition of comedians! Ten comedians will face off to see who is the funniest and they are here to give us a preview of the competition.

Wed July 12

Show starts at 8

Laughs Unlimited

$5