Pizza Express in Auburn
2705 Bell Road
530.823.9700
650 Auburn-Folsom Road
530.887.1000
http://www.pizzaexpressauburn.com/
Diving Dogs Fun Day
The Sycamore Lane Kennels is offering something special for our four-legged friends this summer! A diving center that is perfect for “man’s best friend” to keep cool and active!
All Dogs Sports Park
5111 W. Sargent Rd.
Lodi
(209) 334-1316
https://www.facebook.com/alldogssportspark/
https://alldogssportspark.com/
EG Community Campout
Sleep under the stars in one of the most beautiful and spacious parks in Elk Grove. The Cosumnes Community Services District and Boy Scout Troop 007 will host the annual Community Campout the second weekend in July at Elk Grove Regional Park.
How to sign up next year:
Registration for this annual event begins in April 2018 for next summer’s campout!
Register with the Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation Department
http://www.yourcsd.com/387/Community-Campout
916-405-5600
KittenFest 2017
Join us at PetSmart on Laguna in Elk Grove for KittenFest! More than 20+ kittens looking for their forever homes. We stop by with how you can add a new furry friend to the family!
Petsmart
8215 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove, California 95758
Sunday at 11 AM – 4 PM
Dad Expertly Messes With Daughter
One Modesto man is gaining national attention for how he expertly messed with his daughter after taking her phone away!
Read
Free Baseball Camp
Free Baseball Camp for all players ages 5 – 13! Camp will be hosted by former professional players and current MLB Scouts will be on hand to help with the camp and talk to parents!
Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Junior High
4000 E Covell Blvd, Davis, California 95618
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TeamFactoryAthletics/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.teamfactoryathletics.net/
Facebook event page
Sacramento Antique Faire
The Sacramento Antique Faire is an outdoor antiques & collectibles marketplace held the second Sunday of every month.
Sacramento Antique Faire
21st & X Streets, Sacramento
6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
http://www.sacantiquefaire.com/
La Fiesta de Frida 2017
Celebrate Frida Kahlo’s birthday with the Latino Center of Art and Center! There will be a Frida look-a-like contest, live music by Enru and Ashwut Rodriguez, and a dance performance by Lacustre Michoacan de Ocampo.
Latino Center of Art and Culture
2700 Front St, Sacramento, California 95818
Sunday, Jule 9th (1pm-6pm)
916-446-5133
Gallery Hours:
Wednesday to Friday (12pm- 5pm)
Saturday (12pm-6pm)
http://www.thelatinocenter.com/fiesta-de-frida.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/1865821163685455/
Troop Box Packing Event
Come and help us bless our troops! Come and help us bless our troops! We will be packing care packages…Bring items to pack and/ or money to ship them! Personal cards, letters, kid drawings are all welcome and sure to bring a smile!
Benjamin Hooker
707-410-6005
info@placeofrefuge.com
Call (209) 239-1371
CPR Training Program
A medical emergency can happen at any time.. will you be ready if a loved one needs CPR?
Are you CPR certified?
http://www.lifefirsttrainingcenter.com
Stockton Car Show
The Cherry Kings will be struttin’ on down to Stockton this weekend for the Classic Auto Swap meet & Car Show.
1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, California 95206
General admission $8, kids 12 and under free, parking free
Car show – doors open at 6:00am – 3:00pm
Cherry Kings perform Tomorrow at 10 AM – 12 PM
Facebook event
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 482-8779
Cap City Fury
They are the undefeated champions two years running of the Pacific Coast Football League and next weekend they are playing the also undefeated W-C-F-A champs. It is sanctioned as a NORCAL championship game and Cap City Fury is here in studio to run us through some drills.
Nor Cal Championships
July 15 Foothill High School
3 pm All-Star Game
7 pm Championship Game
http://www.capitalcityfury.org/
Council For Giving
100 men have pledged to donate $100 4 times a year for local non-profits. They get together and 3 different non-profits pitch why they should get the money. It gives them an instant 10-thousand dollars to use. The man who made all of this happen is joining us to talk about why he wanted to do this and how non-profits can apply.
July 18, 6-9 pm
Blue Cue
1004 28th St.
http://www.councilforgiving.org
The Meltdown
July is National Ice Cream Month! So we’ve called on our friends from “The Meltdown” so help celebrate. “The Meltdown” likes to keep things classic, with vintage tunes and ice cream that never goes out of style.
The Meltdown
@themeltdownicecreamtruck
(916) 426-6358
http://www.themeltdownicecreamtruck.com/contact.html
https://www.facebook.com/themeltdownicecreamtruck/
Best Wedding Season Styles
It’s the season of brides and bouquets. Summer always means weddings and whether you’re the bride, groom or a guest – you need to look good!
Antelope Supercuts
5830 Antelope Road, Suite 100, Sacramento, 95842
916-334-3814
Comedians
It’s a competition of comedians! Ten comedians will face off to see who is the funniest and they are here to give us a preview of the competition.
Wed July 12
Show starts at 8
Laughs Unlimited
$5