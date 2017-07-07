Farm to Lunch Bag Meal Prep

Farm To Lunch Bag! We learn how easy and fun it can be to do a week’s worth of meal prep starting in the garden then cooking up easy dishes.

Meal Prep Hands-On Class

July 22, 9am-noon

Soil Born Farms

916.739.0659

https://soilborn.org/events/cooking-workshop/

Best Mochi & Snow Cones

Many claim this Japanese bakery makes the best mochi in the Sacramento area, plus they serve huge snow cones too! It’s been around since 1963 and is family owned! Tina checks out other wonderful Japanese snacks produced at Osaka Ya!

Osaka Ya

2215 10th Street

Sacramento

916.446.6857

Chocolate and Coffee Pairing

Chocolate and coffee offer a variety of flavors, both products are incredibly complex in flavor independently, but can also provide us with delicious flavor combinations when paired together!

Insight Coffee Roasters

1901 8th St, 95811

July 8th (12pm-2pm)

(916) 642-9555

http://www.insightcoffee.com/

GoFund Me Para-Dressage Championships

Ashleigh Flores-Simmons is a dedicated high-performance athlete who happens to have Cerebral Palsy. Her love for horses touches all facets of life, including my educational and career goals. Ashleigh works tirelessly to make her goals a reality!

http://gofundme.com/2017-us-paradressage-championships

http://teamashleigh.org

‘Emperia Wellness’ – To The Stars

Set in a space of bliss and beauty, Emperia Wellness is a boutique spa located in the heart of downtown Sacramento. The facility aims to deliver the ultimate spa experience to offer a small break of tranquility from the hustle and bustle of day to day lives.

Emperia Wellness & Spa

1109 12th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 321-3718

https://www.emperiawellness.com/

Pop-Up Dog Park Event

Can’t wait for Truitt Bark Park to open? Then head down to Explore Midtown, Sacramento’s POP-UP DOG PARK adjacent to the Midtown Farmers Market in the parking lot behind The Depot.

Pop-Up Dog Park

1050 20th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Jul 8, 2017 at 09:00 am – 12:00 pm

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1724539610894242/

DCI Capital Classic

Drum Corps International and the Sacramento Mandarins Drum and Bugle Corps are proud to present the 6th Annual DCI Capital Classic!

DCI Capital Classic

July 8th (6pm)

8661 Power Inn Road, Elk Grove, CA.

Parking: $5 Donation

Gates Open: 4pm

https://www.facebook.com/mandarins.sacramento

Garage Sale

We’re stopping by Gina’s, who lives in Folsom, where she’s selling 60’s, 70’s, furniture, records and more!

Garage Sale: 60’s, 70’s and more

1416 Walden Dr. Folsom

Time: 7:00am – 2:00pm

Antique Annie’s

Annie Marquez teaches at Sierra College and Woodland Community College and always wanted to own her own store. She loves to collect unique items and this morning we’re touring her store and playing dress up with her.

https://www.facebook.com/AntiqueAnnie/

Casa de Espagnol

Chipas is an organization that offers scholarships for young adults to go to college in Chiapas. Scholarships will be awarded in the fall.

http://www.casadeespagnol.com

Bonnie from Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee, Bonnie our crafty maven, is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing how to make your own outdoor umbrella by using your existing frame.

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Beer Summit Early Bird Tickets

Every year tickets are hard to find as the beer summit continues to grow. The last chance to get early bird tickets for a cheaper price is this Monday.

California Craft Beer Summit

Sept 9 11:45-3:45

http://www.cacraftbeersummit.com

Cynthia Sass – Cookbook Author

It’s summer, which means families are looking for foods that are great-tasting, grill- and picnic-friendly, and healthy. With their unique flavors, tender skins, and creamy textures, potatoes fit all the criteria to make them the perfect choice for delicious outdoor summer meals-they’re real food for real fuel.

Cynthia Sass Recipe Demo

Raley’s Rancho Cordova Store, Grand Opening

July 8th

Flat Belly Diet & Slim Down

Now Available at cynthiasass.com

@cynthiasass

Baskin-Robbins’ Polar Pizzas

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by hosting the first-ever nationwide free sampling of Polar Pizza on July 14th.

Free Polar Pizza Sampling of Baskin-Robbins new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza

July 14th (12pm-5pm)

Locations, Nationwide

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Amber’s Sweets shadowcast returns with a “SuperHero” edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Put on by Love Horror Events (Sacramento Horror Film Festival, Love Horror Short Film Festival, Sinister Creature Con. We’ll find out how you can be a part of the interactive show.

Historic Colonial Theatre

3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

https://lovehorrorevents.ticketspice.com/rocky-horror-july-2017

Local Published Author

A retired English teacher is spending time publishing books! Kristina Schoorl recently completed two books and is already working on a third.

Books Available on Amazon:

“Gypsy Triptych” $16.00

“Flying Through The UC Davis Arboretum” $12.95