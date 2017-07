SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews worked quickly to get a grass fire burning off Business 80 under control late Friday morning.

The scene was along the Capital City Freeway between E Street and Exposition Boulevard, close to the new McKinley Village development.

Flames spread quickly, but firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire within minutes of arriving on scene.

Grass Fire Update: Burned east of Bus 80..@SacFirePIO has flames under control. A LOT of dry fuel out there. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/5KRdjeBXWW — Courtney Dempsey (@GoodDayCourtney) July 7, 2017

Expect traffic along the freeway in the area to be slow for the time being.