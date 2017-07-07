1 Dead After Amtrak Train Strikes Car In Dixon

DIXON (CBS13) – A person has died after their car was struck by an Amtrak passenger train Friday morning.

The scene is near Pitt School and Porter Roads. California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just after 5 a.m.

It’s unclear why the car was stopped on the tracks. The car burst into flames on impact, officers say.

No one on board the train was hurt.

Passengers on board the train were transferred to a different train. Amtrak is warning riders to expect system-wide delays between Dixon and Suisun City due to the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.