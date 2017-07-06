Man, 43, Dies In Custody At Sacramento County Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 43-year-old man has died while custody at Sacramento County Jail, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence. Around 5 a.m. Thursday, a cellmate alerted deputies that the man was in medical distress.

A deputy found the man unresponsive in the cell. Medics were soon called to the scene, but he was soon pronounced dead at the jail.

No signs of trauma were found on the man, authorities say. The man’s identity is not being released at the moment.

The coroner’s office is investigating exactly what caused the man’s death.