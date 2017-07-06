With Latest Video, Has Colin Kaepernick Made Himself Unemployable In NFL?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting political again, leaving many wondering if the free agent’s outspoken political views will hurt his chances of returning to the NFL.

After spending his Fourth of July in Ghana – a trip he said was to find his “personal independence” – the Turlock native posted a video to his Twitter retracing the steps of slaves before he is welcomed “home.”

How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home. pic.twitter.com/hniYGJeLxG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2017

But even among his supporters, the video raises a looming question: Is this a man who has moved on from football?

“Kaepernick is making himself absolutely unemployable,” said former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. “No room for this kind of personal expression – I wouldn’t even elevate it to politics.”

Brown considers Kaepernick one of the top quarterbacks in football.

“Within the top 10 quarterbacks in football – period,” Brown said.

But with just three weeks before the NFL starts winding up for another season, the latest glimpse of Kaepernick is on a field in Ghana – and maybe that’s an indication of where the man’s future is heading.

“He could very well become a celebrity world advocate for humanity – without ever risking having a concussion,” Brown said.