Some Clif Bars Recalled Because They Contain Nuts Not Listed In Ingredients

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) – Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of some of their protein bar because of the unlabeled presence of nuts.

Clif Builder’s bar chocolate mint flavor, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein chocolate mint, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein chocolate chip are being recalled due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company says it discovered the issue when it received a few consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions. It says there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” the company said. Adding, that it cares deeply about the health and safety of consumers.

Clif Bar & Company says they’re taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and the nuts listed above. They advise those allergic to the nuts to not eat them and return the products to the store they were purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The voluntary recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found in the attached table. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

For more information, call 866-526-1970.