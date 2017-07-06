Show Info. – 7/6/17

July 6, 2017 12:00 AM

Daily List: 3 Best Buys for July
We’re past the halfway point of 2017, and almost a week into July!– but it’s not too late to score a bargain. On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys this month!
Marianne McClary’s Life Hacks
No need to go all the way to 7-Eleven for a summer brain freeze! Do it at home and feel the burn!
Coke hack
Cherry pit hacks

Italian Summer Fashion
Style up for summer with trends from around the globe. Stylist and boutique owner Felicia Strati is styling models with looks that you can buy in her store.

Felicia Strati
1901 Capitol Ave.
Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/FeliciaStrati/

Julie Chen
Julie Chen is joining us live to talk about the 19th season of the hit CBS show “Big Brother.”

Big Brother 19
Airs Tonight
8pm
On CBS13

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Woodland Opera Camp
It’s the Show Biz Kidz summer camp for ages 3 to 18 in the brand-new Woodland Opera House Theatre and Dance Annex.
http://www.woodlandoperahouse.org

Glide Cruisers
http://glidecruisers.com
916.293.8161

Smash Summer Camp
SMASH (Summer Math and Science Honors Academy) is a program that has been around for 14 years at 5 universities and recently extended to UC Davis geared towards HIGH SCHOOL kids of color.
http://www.lpfi.org

5 Tips For All Salespeople
Our bad habits follow us around from school, to work, and from job to job unless we make an active effort to stop them. Eliminating bad habits will make you a better salesperson,
Big Trucks Summer
Who doesn’t love big trucks? The city of Roseville’s utility trucks lift, scope, suck, crush and they’ll be on display each Thursday morning in July.

Thursdays in July
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
916-746-1550
http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore/

