Daily List: 3 Best Buys for July

We’re past the halfway point of 2017, and almost a week into July!– but it’s not too late to score a bargain. On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys this month!

Marianne McClary’s Life Hacks

No need to go all the way to 7-Eleven for a summer brain freeze! Do it at home and feel the burn!

Coke hack

Cherry pit hacks

Italian Summer Fashion

Style up for summer with trends from around the globe. Stylist and boutique owner Felicia Strati is styling models with looks that you can buy in her store.

Felicia Strati

1901 Capitol Ave.

Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/FeliciaStrati/

Julie Chen

Julie Chen is joining us live to talk about the 19th season of the hit CBS show “Big Brother.”

Big Brother 19

Airs Tonight

8pm

On CBS13

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Woodland Opera Camp

It’s the Show Biz Kidz summer camp for ages 3 to 18 in the brand-new Woodland Opera House Theatre and Dance Annex.

http://www.woodlandoperahouse.org

Glide Cruisers

http://glidecruisers.com

916.293.8161

Smash Summer Camp

SMASH (Summer Math and Science Honors Academy) is a program that has been around for 14 years at 5 universities and recently extended to UC Davis geared towards HIGH SCHOOL kids of color.

http://www.lpfi.org

5 Tips For All Salespeople

Our bad habits follow us around from school, to work, and from job to job unless we make an active effort to stop them. Eliminating bad habits will make you a better salesperson,

Big Trucks Summer

Who doesn’t love big trucks? The city of Roseville’s utility trucks lift, scope, suck, crush and they’ll be on display each Thursday morning in July.

Thursdays in July

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

916-746-1550

http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore/