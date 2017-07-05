Sacramento Kings Gain 26 Years Of Experience And Fans Are Excited

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings got older on Tuesday, adding a combined 26 years of league experience with just two players. According to several media sources, the Kings signed NBA veterans George Hill and Zack Randolph.

“It wasn’t, I would say, a fit right now with what we’re trying to do,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac when Demarcus Cousins was traded. “We made a clear decision to go and make a culture change.”

The shift in the locker room began with the Demarcus Cousins trade. From there, several more high-priced players were let go, including Darren Collison and Ben McLemore.

“That was the final piece of this team that Vlade did not sign, trade for, or draft,” said Kings fan and radio personality Carmichael Dave.

He says the moves by the front office show a philosophy shift.

“This team is 100% the property of Vlade Divac and his front office, so you have a different culture, you have a different style,” said Dave.

On Tuesday, the Kings reportedly signed veteran George Hill out of Salt Lake City and all-star big man Zack Randolph from Memphis. Randolph previously played under Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger while in Memphis.

“Anything is possible right now,” said Jason Siebenthal, a local Kings fan, “that’s why everyone is so happy right now.”

Siebenthal says he is feeling good about the future.

“I’m probably one of the few Kings fans who actually believe that they might actually make the playoffs,” said Siebenthal with a laugh.

The new additions of players in their 30’s balances the young headlining pickups from the NBA Draft last month.

The Kings now have nine players under the age of 24.

“It allows these rookies to come in and not have all the pressure of the world on their shoulders,” said Dave.

Dave says next season should be exciting with youth and experience side by side.

“You have to develop off the floor as well as on the floor and I think guys like Zack and guys like George Hill fit that bill perfectly to mentor these young guys,” said Dave.

The signings won’t become official for a couple days. Meanwhile, the rookies are playing in the summer league in Las Vegas.