Show Us Your 4th of July Pics!
How did you celebrate Independence Day? Send us your pics! Email- GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.
The Beacon Project
The Beacon Project is a unique way to showcase art here in Sacramento. It’s only lit up at night right at 10th and K and every week there is a different theme.
10th and K St.
8 pm-2 am
Until July 29
http://www.beaconsacramento.com
Lunar Lunacy Ride
Cycling at night! We’ll show off the latest and greatest in safety gear to get you ready for the Big Lunar Lunacy Ride!
Saturday August 5
7pm-11pm
Ride Starts & Ends:
Capitol Mall Greens
5th and 7th Streets, Downtown Sacramento
916-542-8844
http://www.lunarlunacyride.com/
Witherell’s American Arts Auction
From a Chippendale sofa from 1770-1780, estimated at $25,000 to $50,000 and a Dale Nichols 1940s painting, valued at $20,000 to $40,000, are two of the three major discoveries in Witherell’s July American Arts auction.
Thursday, July 6
1pm-5pm
Witherell’s Annex
1925 C Street
Sacramento
(916) 446-6490
http://www.witherells.com
Bikini Zucchini Pizza
Bikini season is back! We’re all trying to get fit for the summer, but no one can say no to a slice of pizza. Luckily, thanks to the new summer special from Woodstock’s Pizza, you don’t have to! July 5th marks National Bikini Day, and this summer’s Bikini Zucchini Pizza makes it easy to snag a pie for the pool party without the guilt!
Woodstock’s
219 G Street
Davis
530.757.2525
http://www.woodstocksdavis.com
Student Art At Arden
You can see some really amazing art at Arden Fair Mall. More than 20 students from the Art Institute of California, some of which recently graduated, worked on this project for the better part of 3 quarters.
The Art Institute of California-Sacramento
College Student Animation Projects
Text AiCASac to 52343 for more information
https://www.artinstitutes.edu/sacramento
The George Na’ope Hula Festival
Time to hula! We’re gearing up for the George Na’ope Hula Festival with a quick hula lesson!
July 14-16
Holiday Inn Sacramento
300 J Street
Sacramento
(209) 918 4010
http://www.GeorgeNaopeHulaFestival.com
Running Of The Wieners
New this year at the California State Fair is the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog races on Saturday, July 15. Held in-between the live thoroughbred horse races at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand, come watch and cheer on these tiny-legged running machines. You can do more than watch, if you have a wiener dog then you can get in on the action!
Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Nationals at the CA State Fair
Sign up your wiener dog!
http://www.castatefair.org/wienerschnitzel-wiener-dog-races/
Deadline to sign up is Wednesday, July 12
Shadow Glen Summer Camp
Has your kid wanted to hop on a horse? Well, one local summer camp is the perfect spot to learn! Deuce Mason is at Shadow Glen riding stables to check it out!
916-989-1826
http://www.shadowglenstables.com
Golden 1 Tech Tour
Want to get a get a glimpse at how the Golden 1 Center snagged the Sports Facility of the Year award? Here’s your chance!
For more information and available tours:
http://www.Golden1Center.com/Tours
Dishin’ With Tina
D’s Smokin Pit
1800 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
916.993.9428
Powerful Youth
Future Leaders Talent and Fashion showcase
Village Green Park
3141 Bridgeway Dr
Rancho Cordova
JULY 15
1pm-6pm
$5
http://www.worldofpowerfulyouth.org
https://www.facebook.com/worldofpowerfulyouth
http://instagram.com/world_of_powerful_youth
Art of Toys
The theme this month for Art of Toys is Monsters. If you are wondering what Art of Toys is, they sell artists that work, that specifically draw, paint, or create toys. They also have a retail space with some toys, but for the most part, they prefer to focus on art.
1126 18th St.
(916) 446-0673
http://artoftoys.com/
Manly Minute – 5 Weight Loss Mistakes At Work
You don’t need us to tell you that those free office donuts and weekly birthday celebrations are bad news for your diet (seriously, how can there be so many birthdays?).
http://www.menshealth.com/weight-loss/weight-loss-mistakes-youre-making-at-work