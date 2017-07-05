Show Us Your 4th of July Pics!

How did you celebrate Independence Day? Send us your pics! Email- GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.

The Beacon Project

The Beacon Project is a unique way to showcase art here in Sacramento. It’s only lit up at night right at 10th and K and every week there is a different theme.

10th and K St.

8 pm-2 am

Until July 29

http://www.beaconsacramento.com

Lunar Lunacy Ride

Cycling at night! We’ll show off the latest and greatest in safety gear to get you ready for the Big Lunar Lunacy Ride!

Saturday August 5

7pm-11pm

Ride Starts & Ends:

Capitol Mall Greens

5th and 7th Streets, Downtown Sacramento

916-542-8844

http://www.lunarlunacyride.com/

Witherell’s American Arts Auction

From a Chippendale sofa from 1770-1780, estimated at $25,000 to $50,000 and a Dale Nichols 1940s painting, valued at $20,000 to $40,000, are two of the three major discoveries in Witherell’s July American Arts auction.

Thursday, July 6

1pm-5pm

Witherell’s Annex

1925 C Street

Sacramento

(916) 446-6490

http://www.witherells.com

Bikini Zucchini Pizza

Bikini season is back! We’re all trying to get fit for the summer, but no one can say no to a slice of pizza. Luckily, thanks to the new summer special from Woodstock’s Pizza, you don’t have to! July 5th marks National Bikini Day, and this summer’s Bikini Zucchini Pizza makes it easy to snag a pie for the pool party without the guilt!

Woodstock’s

219 G Street

Davis

530.757.2525

http://www.woodstocksdavis.com

Student Art At Arden

You can see some really amazing art at Arden Fair Mall. More than 20 students from the Art Institute of California, some of which recently graduated, worked on this project for the better part of 3 quarters.

The Art Institute of California-Sacramento

College Student Animation Projects

Text AiCASac to 52343 for more information

https://www.artinstitutes.edu/sacramento

The George Na’ope Hula Festival

Time to hula! We’re gearing up for the George Na’ope Hula Festival with a quick hula lesson!

July 14-16

Holiday Inn Sacramento

300 J Street

Sacramento

(209) 918 4010

http://www.GeorgeNaopeHulaFestival.com

Running Of The Wieners

New this year at the California State Fair is the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog races on Saturday, July 15. Held in-between the live thoroughbred horse races at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand, come watch and cheer on these tiny-legged running machines. You can do more than watch, if you have a wiener dog then you can get in on the action!

Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Nationals at the CA State Fair

Sign up your wiener dog!

http://www.castatefair.org/wienerschnitzel-wiener-dog-races/

Deadline to sign up is Wednesday, July 12

Shadow Glen Summer Camp

Has your kid wanted to hop on a horse? Well, one local summer camp is the perfect spot to learn! Deuce Mason is at Shadow Glen riding stables to check it out!

916-989-1826

http://www.shadowglenstables.com

Golden 1 Tech Tour

Want to get a get a glimpse at how the Golden 1 Center snagged the Sports Facility of the Year award? Here’s your chance!

For more information and available tours:

http://www.Golden1Center.com/Tours

Dishin’ With Tina

D’s Smokin Pit

1800 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento

916.993.9428

Powerful Youth

Future Leaders Talent and Fashion showcase

Village Green Park

3141 Bridgeway Dr

Rancho Cordova

JULY 15

1pm-6pm

$5

http://www.worldofpowerfulyouth.org

https://www.facebook.com/worldofpowerfulyouth

http://instagram.com/world_of_powerful_youth

Art of Toys

The theme this month for Art of Toys is Monsters. If you are wondering what Art of Toys is, they sell artists that work, that specifically draw, paint, or create toys. They also have a retail space with some toys, but for the most part, they prefer to focus on art.

1126 18th St.

(916) 446-0673

http://artoftoys.com/

Manly Minute – 5 Weight Loss Mistakes At Work

You don’t need us to tell you that those free office donuts and weekly birthday celebrations are bad news for your diet (seriously, how can there be so many birthdays?).

http://www.menshealth.com/weight-loss/weight-loss-mistakes-youre-making-at-work