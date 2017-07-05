Boy, 7, Falls Into Pool And Drowns In Crows Landing

CROWS LANDING (CBS13) – A 7-year-old boy has died after falling into a swimming pool in Stanislaus County on Fourth of July night.

The incident happened at a home along the 300 block of East 5th Street in Crows Landing. Medics responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and found that family members were already performing CPR on the boy.

Medics transported to the boy to the emergency room, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators say the boy’s family was celebrating Fourth of July when, at some point, the boy fell in. The boy is believed to have been in the water for several minutes before family realized he had gone in.

The coroner’s office is now taking over the investigation.