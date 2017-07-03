FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

There are plenty of places to celebrate Independence Day.

July 4th at Cal Expo | 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Firework Show 9:30 p.m. | Free entry | Reserved seating $10 | Parking $10

Raley Field’s Fourth on the Field | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | General $10 | Legacy Club (21+) $15 | Children (0-12) $5

Salute to the Red, White and Blue | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Fireworks 9:30 p.m. | Free entry | Parking $10 | Elk Grove Regional Park Join the City of Elk Grove as it celebrates 21 years of spectacular fireworks! The Salute to the Red, White and Blue is Elk Grove’s premier patriotic celebration marking the nation’s independence. The day will feature vendors, food trucks, roaming entertainment, a pie-eating contest, bike and stroller parade, Republic Services Kids Zone, live entertainment and a fireworks show to top off the night.

Family Blast | El Dorado County Fairgrounds Festival-goers can bring barbecues (propane) and coolers (no outside alcohol) to the El Dorado Fairgrounds for this Fourth of July celebration, which includes contests and games for the kids, hay maze and bounce house ($5); live music (6 p.m.) and fireworks. El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville. $3 gate admission. $6 parking. $15 per car (parking and gate admission up to 6 people). $45 for RVs. 530-621-5860; eldoradocountyfair.org. 4 p.m.

Carmichael’s Fourth of July Carmichael kicks off its festivities with the 58th annual Elks Club Parade at 10:30 a.m. down Fair Oaks Boulevard. Beginning at 7 p.m., the La Sierra Community Center will be the setting for an evening of family activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, inflatables and balloon artist. Plus, fireworks at dark. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. La Sierra Community Center, 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael. Free. 916-485-5322; carmichaelpark.com. 10:30 a.m.

Auburn Family Fourth There will be bingo, kids activities, music, food, and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. Gold Country Fairground, 1273 High St., Auburn. Free. 530-823-4533; goldcountryfair.com/event/auburn-family-4th. 4-10 p.m.

Nevada County Fourth of July In addition to the parade at 11 a.m. down Broad Street, Nevada City extends its family celebration at the fairgrounds with live music by Swamp Billy and Bob Woods, and the Lolo Gervaia Band; a beer and wine booth; and fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Nevada County Fairgrounds, McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Celebration/fireworks: $10 advance; $20 at gate; free for children ages 12 and younger, military with ID; parking $5. 530-273-4667; www.grassvalleychamber.com. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Davis Community Park A fireworks extravaganza is preceded by free entertainment at the Davis Community Park main stage. Community Park, 1405 F St., Davis. 530-757-5602. For complete schedule, go to http://cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-manager-s-office/community-events/fourth-of-july. 4 p.m.



FOURTH OF JULY FREEBIES

Hungry Howie’s

You can get a cheese pizza for a serious discount at Hungry Howie’s on July 4. The restaurant is selling 4-cent one-topping medium pizzas, exclusive to carryout online customers, on Tuesday. This offer can be redeemed with the purchase of any one-topping large pizza at menu price. Some restrictions may apply. To redeem this offer, use the code “JULY4” during checkout.

Veterans and active duty military can receive one free appetizer with the purchase of any meal on July 4. No coupon is necessary, but you must present proof of service in order to redeem this offer. This deal is not valid with any other coupons or offers, including the 10 percent military discount of the “Kids Eat Free” deal. All locations will be participating all day long.

Now through July 4, Starbucks is giving a $15 egift card to anyone who make an online order of $60 or more. Simply use the code “EGIFT15” while shopping to redeem the offer.

Buying a meal will give a family in need a freebie this July 4. Boston Market will be donating a meal to a Fisher House family for every Oven-Crisp Chicken Strips Individual Meal purchase this holiday (up to 1,000 meals). The Fisher House Foundation gives housing to military and veteran families while their loved ones are receiving treatment.

Children aged 12 and under get a free meal with the purchase of a full-priced meal. Mention “FOGO4TH” when making a reservation to get this offer.

Eating at Sonic this holiday weekend could come with some major perks. In collaboration with the release of “Transformers: The Last Knight” the restaurant chain is offering its customers the chance to win big prizes, ranging from a Chevy Camaro, a trip to Los Angeles, Sonic gift cards and more. To enter, simply put in the code you receive at the bottom of your Sonic receipt here and see if you’ve won.

RETAILERS

Forever 21

You could get free merchandise shopping at Forever 21 this holiday. Certain online and and in-store items are marked “buy 1 get 1 free.” To redeem online, entire the code “BOGOFREE” at checkout. In-store and online prices may vary.

The store is offering an extra 60 percent off all sale styles online and in store as part of their July 4 sale. You can not combine this deal with other offers and this deal is only valid in the U.S. Shoppers can also receive $25 off their entire order by entering their email address on the site and receiving a promo code.

If you’re in the market for new home appliances, now is the time to buy. Now though July 12, Lowe’s is offering $50 to $450 in Lowe’s gift cards with the purchase or two or more major appliances priced at $396 or more before taxes. (You’ll need to buy six appliances in order to get the highest gift card amount.) This offer is limited to one per household or business. Read the fine print and get the rebate information here.

You can get a discount on top of deals at JCPenney this holiday. No minimum purchase is required to get 30 percent off items using the code 37FORYOU. This offer does not apply to all brands and the store is offering just 15 percent off items such as watches, salon products, furniture, mattresses, custom blinds and shades.

BUFFALO CHIPS 5-MILER

Glenn Hall Park (Corner of Sandburg & Carlson Drive in River Park), directly north of CSUS | starts at 8 a.m. with kids’ half-mile (10 and younger) at 7:45. | http://www.buffalochips.com/358-2/

INTERDEPENDENCE DAY SAC

Southside Park | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free and open to the public | https://www.interdependencedaysac.com/

4TH OF JULY FUN RUN