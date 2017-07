SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The search is on for a man who walked away from the hospital and could be in danger.

Ari Ram walked out of the UC Davis Medical Center on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Ram is an East Indian and does not speak English. He only speaks Punjabi.

Ram’s family says he may not be able to find his way home. He was last seen on Stockton Boulevard wearing a purple hat, red and blue striped shirt, and tan pants.