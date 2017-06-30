Police Catch Stolen Car Suspect, Search For 2 Others

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have captured one suspect after three men ran from a stolen car in South Sacramento.

The scene is near 69th Street and Redding Avenue. Around 2 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a stolen vehicle. They found the car, a Honda, being driven near Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard.

Officers started a pursuit and the car raced off but soon crashed into a fence on 14th Avenue near 69th Street.

Three men jumped out and ran, police caught one. Sacramento police credited their Police Observational Devices (POD) for alerting them to the stolen car.

A nearby resident helped police find one suspect.