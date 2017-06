IRVINE (CBS) – CBS in Los Angeles is reporting that a plane has crash landed on the Interstate 405 freeway in Irvine.

The crash was first reported at 10 a.m. The 405 Freeway has been closed in both directions at MacArthur due to debris on the roadway.

So this just happened on the 405 freeway in Orange County near the John Wayne airport… hope pilot is ok pic.twitter.com/GkNxFkEdsJ — Sandra (@dggrfan) June 30, 2017

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. The plane may have been trying to land at nearby John Wayne Aiport when it went down.

This is a developing story.