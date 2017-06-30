Man Shot Outside Home In Stockton After Car Break-In

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton resident was shot Thursday night after finding his car was broken into.

At 11:18 p.m. Thursday, Stockton police received a call reporting that a man had been shot at his home in the 1500 block of Maniago Drive. They say he came home to find that his vehicle’s door was left open.

He noticed two people in the yard next door who shot him an unknown number of times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The identity of the suspects is unknown.