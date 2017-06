MODESTO (CBS13) – A man caught in a fit of road rage died from his injuries yesterday.

Police say 20-year-old Adrian Gomez died Thursday after being run down by an angry driver on Highway 99 in Modesto on June 18.

Gomez was in one of the two vehicles involved in the dispute.

Then they pulled to the side of the road, Gomez got out of his truck and was hit by the other driver — who then took off.