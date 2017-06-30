Man Accused Of Shooting Deputy Appearing In Court Today

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man suspected of shooting a deputy in the face earlier this week is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Nicory Marquis Spann allegedly shot Deputy Alex Ladwig in the face at the Regional Transit station on Watt Avenue and Interstate 80 in North Highlands on Tuesday night. The incident stemmed from a fight between the two, say police. Spann was somehow reportedly able to wrestle away Ladwig’s gun and shoot Ladwig in the face.

More than 100 officers from multiple agencies assisted in the search for Spann as surrounding businesses were evacuated. He was eventually found curled up in a hallway of a Red Roof Inn, according to said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.

Spann is expected to be arraigned in Sacramento at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Ladwig was listed in stable condition at the hospital, suffering from major facial injuries.