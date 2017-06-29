Deputy Helps Save Family Of Ducklings That Was Trying To Cross Road

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – A Placer County sheriff’s deputy worked tirelessly to save a group of ducklings she found trying to cross a busy roadway.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Thursday morning, the deputy can be seen using her patrol vehicle to block traffic – allowing all six ducklings to safely cross and huddle under a car on the side of the highway.

When animal services arrived, the ducklings ran along the gutter – straight into and down a sewer drain, one by one.

But all were later rescued – frightened, but healthy – and taken to a wildlife rescue.