Daily List: 3 Ways to Make a Family Reunion Memorable

It’s getting to be family reunion season! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to make a family reunion more memorable!

Waffle Farm

Waffle Farm is Lincoln’s friendliest family dining destination. They offer delicious and mouth-watering choices for breakfast, brunch, and lunch at affordable prices.

Waffle Farm

815 Twelve Bridges Drive #40

Lincoln, CA 95648

(916) 434-7822

http://www.wafflefarmca.com/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/waffle-farm-lincoln-2

Leapin’ Lizard

Are you looking for a fun summer activity for the kids this weekend? Deuce Mason has the perfect event where you can get up close and personal with some incredible cold-blooded critters!

Leapin’ Lizard Weekend Program

July 2nd

1:30 pm

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Carmichael

916-489-4918

http://www.sacnaturecenter.net

Parkway Passport

Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? How about exploring the American River Parkway?

http://www.wildlife.ca.gov

http://www.facebook.com/NimbusHatchery

Nimbus Hatchery hours:

Monday-Friday 8:00-2:30

Saturday and Sunday 9:00-2:30

Candy Crush Show on CBS

Actor/host Mario Lopez joins us live to chat about his new live action show “candy crush” premiering on CBS13 Sunday, July 9!! Mario is serving as host!

Candy Crush

Premieres Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m.

CBS13

Life Coach: Family Reunion Awkwardness

Dreading your upcoming family reunion? Our life coach and mentor Cynthia Bazin is back with how to deal with those awkward moments with the folks you only have to see about once a year!

http://SmartChic.me

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

Foot Drum Inventor

Ray Laflin invented a “foot drum” that he plays simultaneously with the guitar. He’s part of a group called the “Dream and the Dreamer.”

Dream and the Dreamer

http://dreamandthedreamer.com/

info@dreamandthedreamer.com

Dinorah Dinorah

Dinorah and Crosswinds take the Good Day stage! From soul to salsa, this local singer and band can play it all — and definitely know how to get things moving in the morning!!

Thursdays through Aug. 24

6pm-8pm

Mesa Meracado

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael

http://www.dinorahmusic.com/

Make-a-Wish

Subaru and Make-A-Wish partner to bring Paris to a local teen as she awaits her wish!! A local teen from Sacramento will be surprised today when she along with a few family members are picked up at their home and taken to the Make-A-Wish Wishing Place, which will be transformed into a street like one in the high fashion district of Paris.

Make-A-Wish

916.437.0206

http://www.necannv.wish.org

American River People

A Secret History of American River People opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Sacramento History Museum. The special art and history project is part of a larger effort that spans many years, covers multiple rivers and is designed to encourage an awareness of issues facing current river communities, detail the long history of people who have lived and worked on and adjacent to the river, and highlight basic river ecology.

A Secret History of American River People

Exhibit Debuts July 4

Sacramento History Museum

101 I Street

Old Sacramento

916-808-7059

http://www.sachistorymuseum.org

Electric Rose Dolls

Two doctors and parents created dolls inspired by their daughter…to help raise awareness!

http://www.electricrosetoys.com/

(323) 539-TOYS (8697)

info@electricrosetoys.com

Twitter: @ElectricRoseToy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Electric-Rose-Toys/922361301160180

Instagram: @ElectricRoseToys

42nd Street

The fabulousness behind the Kerrie Kelly Design Lab now has a showroom where the average person can bring their designer’s eye to create and customize like a pro with furniture, lighting, and accessories.

http://www.42ndstreetdesign.com/

Rebel Girls

It’s a children’s book and a podcast that reinvent fairy tales, inspiring girls with the stories of 100 great women from all over the world. we’ll talk with the authors who are getting ready to release book 2!

https://www.rebelgirls.co/

Manly Minute: 5 Handshake Mistakes

The handshake is the first impression for many encounters and it can leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s good or bad depends on you and your approach. Here are five classic mistakes people still make when pressing the flesh.

