Daily List: 3 Ways to Make a Family Reunion Memorable
It’s getting to be family reunion season! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to make a family reunion more memorable!
Waffle Farm
Waffle Farm is Lincoln’s friendliest family dining destination. They offer delicious and mouth-watering choices for breakfast, brunch, and lunch at affordable prices.
815 Twelve Bridges Drive #40
Lincoln, CA 95648
(916) 434-7822
http://www.wafflefarmca.com/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/waffle-farm-lincoln-2
Leapin’ Lizard
Are you looking for a fun summer activity for the kids this weekend? Deuce Mason has the perfect event where you can get up close and personal with some incredible cold-blooded critters!
Leapin’ Lizard Weekend Program
July 2nd
1:30 pm
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
Carmichael
916-489-4918
http://www.sacnaturecenter.net
Parkway Passport
Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? How about exploring the American River Parkway?
http://www.wildlife.ca.gov
http://www.facebook.com/NimbusHatchery
Nimbus Hatchery hours:
Monday-Friday 8:00-2:30
Saturday and Sunday 9:00-2:30
Candy Crush Show on CBS
Actor/host Mario Lopez joins us live to chat about his new live action show “candy crush” premiering on CBS13 Sunday, July 9!! Mario is serving as host!
Premieres Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m.
CBS13
Life Coach: Family Reunion Awkwardness
Dreading your upcoming family reunion? Our life coach and mentor Cynthia Bazin is back with how to deal with those awkward moments with the folks you only have to see about once a year!
http://SmartChic.me
I’m Cute…Adopt Me!
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
Foot Drum Inventor
Ray Laflin invented a “foot drum” that he plays simultaneously with the guitar. He’s part of a group called the “Dream and the Dreamer.”
Dream and the Dreamer
http://dreamandthedreamer.com/
info@dreamandthedreamer.com
Dinorah Dinorah
Dinorah and Crosswinds take the Good Day stage! From soul to salsa, this local singer and band can play it all — and definitely know how to get things moving in the morning!!
Thursdays through Aug. 24
6pm-8pm
Mesa Meracado
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael
http://www.dinorahmusic.com/
Make-a-Wish
Subaru and Make-A-Wish partner to bring Paris to a local teen as she awaits her wish!! A local teen from Sacramento will be surprised today when she along with a few family members are picked up at their home and taken to the Make-A-Wish Wishing Place, which will be transformed into a street like one in the high fashion district of Paris.
916.437.0206
http://www.necannv.wish.org
American River People
A Secret History of American River People opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Sacramento History Museum. The special art and history project is part of a larger effort that spans many years, covers multiple rivers and is designed to encourage an awareness of issues facing current river communities, detail the long history of people who have lived and worked on and adjacent to the river, and highlight basic river ecology.
A Secret History of American River People
Exhibit Debuts July 4
Sacramento History Museum
101 I Street
Old Sacramento
916-808-7059
http://www.sachistorymuseum.org
Electric Rose Dolls
Two doctors and parents created dolls inspired by their daughter…to help raise awareness!
http://www.electricrosetoys.com/
(323) 539-TOYS (8697)
info@electricrosetoys.com
Twitter: @ElectricRoseToy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Electric-Rose-Toys/922361301160180
Instagram: @ElectricRoseToys
42nd Street
The fabulousness behind the Kerrie Kelly Design Lab now has a showroom where the average person can bring their designer’s eye to create and customize like a pro with furniture, lighting, and accessories.
http://www.42ndstreetdesign.com/
Rebel Girls
It’s a children’s book and a podcast that reinvent fairy tales, inspiring girls with the stories of 100 great women from all over the world. we’ll talk with the authors who are getting ready to release book 2!
https://www.rebelgirls.co/
Manly Minute: 5 Handshake Mistakes
The handshake is the first impression for many encounters and it can leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s good or bad depends on you and your approach. Here are five classic mistakes people still make when pressing the flesh.
