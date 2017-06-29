Police Release Photos Of Suspect Oak Park Shooter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are continuing their investigation into a shooting that forced a pregnant woman to give birth prematurely. They are releasing more information in hopes it can be used to help catch the shooter.

The shooting happened along 33rd Street, near 10th Avenue late Saturday night. The woman was at a home attending a celebration of life, when the gunman walked up behind a tree, pointed the gun at the home and shot four times, then ran away, firing four more times, say police.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was hit by gunfire in the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors made the decision to deliver her baby prematurely via cesarean section.

A camera near the shooting captured who police think may be the shooter. He’s described as Black, between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build, light-skinned, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and orange or red underwear. He is “believed to be associated with” a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

Family members of the victim say they have never seen the shooter before. Detectives have not identified a motive or a suspect at this time, but police say it doesn’t appear that the woman was targeted.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

