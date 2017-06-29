Police Pull Over Van For Piling Objects On Roof

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Moving is a tough process – and the police getting involved certainly doesn’t make it any easier.

That’s apparently what happened Wednesday morning when New Hampshire troopers spotted a vehicle on the highway with a towering stack of stuff on the roof. The driver had piled everything from lamps, to a bike and even a dresser on the outside of that van.

A photo posted by the New Hampshire State Police has been shared on Facebook more than 1,000 times.

Others on the road couldn’t believe what they saw.

Not surprisingly, police want to emphasize that this is not a safe way to travel.

“Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby,” police wrote. “These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident.”

It’s not clear if the driver was cited.