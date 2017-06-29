3 Arrested In Connection With Double Homicide At Stockton Bar

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people have been arrested in connection with the double homicide at a Stockton bar.

The incident happened early on June 27th at Lupita’s Bar in the 1800 block of Charter Way. Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a reported shooting a little after 2 a.m. and found two people outside the bar who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but he soon died from his injuries as well.

On Wednesday night, homicide detectives went to a home in the 2100 Block of S. Lincoln Street where they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Hernandez on a homicide charge. They also arrested 22-year-old Angie Torres, and 22-year-old Juan Lopez for being an accessory, according to Stockton Police Department spokesperson Officer Joe Silva.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.