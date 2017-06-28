Driver Dies After Crash Involving Stockton Police Patrol Car

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a patrol car was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Airport Way. Stockton police say, around 2 a.m., officers were on their way to help investigate a report of shots fired.

A car then collided with the patrol car as it entered the intersection. Police say the patrol car had its lights and sirens on.

Traffic Alert: Traffic investigation involving a SPD unit at MLK Blvd & Airport Wy. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/BHynqXwnP0 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 28, 2017

Two officers were in the patrol car. They suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital, police say. The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital.

Later Wednesday morning, police announced that the driver had died from his injuries.

The driver’s identity has not been released.